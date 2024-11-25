Vaccination drop-in sessions for pregnant women in East Lancashire

New antenatal drop-in clinics have been set up in East Lancashire for pregnant women to receive the flu, pertussis (whooping cough) and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccines.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These vaccinations are recommended to pregnant women as a preventative measure to reduce the risk of complications for infants, who are often vulnerable to respiratory illnesses.

To make it as easy as possible to receive the vaccine, a drop-in clinic is being held from 1.30pm to 5.30pm every Friday in the antenatal clinics at Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital and Burnley General Teaching Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The clinic at Burnley General can be accessed via Lancashire Women's and Newborn entrance, while the antenatal clinic at Royal Blackburn can be found on level 1 near the Grane Restaurant.

Amanda Sailbury receiving the RSV vaccination at ELHT

Prevention Lead and Professional Midwifery Advocate at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust, Emma Bell said: “It’s really important that pregnant women can get the flu, whooping cough and RSV vaccinations to help protect them and their babies.

“Our new drop-in clinics are really convenient as there is no need for an appointment, and they offer these essential vaccines to protect baby as well as mum.”

Pregnant women across East Lancashire are encouraged to attend the drop-in sessions at their convenience and discuss any concerns with the team at the clinics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Respiratory syncytial virus is a common cause of coughs and colds, particularly in winter months. In babies, it can result in a type of chest infection called bronchiolitis which can cause breathing problems and may need to be treated in hospital.

Although RSV can occur all year round, the number of people becoming seriously unwell and needing hospital care increases significantly in winter.

Pregnant women are offered the RSV vaccine from 28 weeks of pregnancy. The vaccine is safe and effect and is the best way to protect pregnant women and their baby as it passes on protection to the baby for the first few months of their life.

Whooping cough (pertussis) is an infection of the lungs and breathing tubes which can cause cold-like symptoms and a cough which may last for several weeks or months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It can be dangerous for babies under 12-months-old as it can mean there is an increased chance of having problems such as pneumonia, so it's important for babies, children and anyone who's pregnant to get vaccinated against it.