Unwanted pony gets a second chance

With Horses and Ponies Protection Association’s (HAPPA) intervention, an unwanted pony left isolated and alone now has a second chance of love and happiness.

Marble, a 12hh, grey pony, at 10 years old, had been bought by her previous owner as a companion, but when the other horse left, she was forgotten. Left in a field with little animal or human interaction, unhandled and uncared for.

Thankfully a member of the public noticed she needed help. Following discussions with the Charity the owner signed Marble into HAPPA’s care for a chance of a better life.

Nicole Simpson, HAPPA’s Equine Care Supervisor, says: “When Marble arrived with us, she was very scared and unsure. Everything was unfamiliar and she didn’t know who to trust. But we were patient, gave her time and space to settle into the farm. Eventually we were able to gain her trust.

Marble in the paddock at Shores Hey Farm, Burnley, Lancashire.

The vet, after a full examination, found that Marble does not have full vision in her left eye and that her teeth were sharp and uncomfortable. After dental treatment she is now doing well.

Due to her pink skin, she is UV sensitive, her unique eyes need extra protection from sunlight, therefore she must wear a UV mask whilst out in the daylight to protect her sight from further damage. Marble now has a chance of a brighter future in our care.

This is the beginning of Marble’s journey to recovery. With HAPPA’s care, and help from kind sponsors, she has a real chance to heal.”

Horse abandonment is on the rise, HAPPA is facing an abandonment epidemic, the Charity will continue to be a safety net for those that need them the most. Please consider sponsoring Marble’s rehabilitation or the many other horses in HAPPA’s care that need your help https://www.happa.org.uk/sponsor-a-happa-horse/