Tutor and former NHS nurse earns national recognition in prestigious education awards

A tutor from Nelson and Colne College Group (NCCG) has been named runner-up in the prestigious Outstanding Tutor of the Year award, presented by the Further Education Tutorial Network (FETN).

Emily Whitfield, a personal tutor on the Healthcare Science T Level course, was one of just three finalists shortlisted for the award, which recognises innovative tutoring, exceptional practice, and the impactful contributions of educators across the country. Originally from Colne, Emily joined NCCG three years ago after a successful career in the NHS, where she worked as an Intensive Care and Urology Nurse.

Having once been a student at NCCG, her return as a tutor brought her journey with the college full circle and reflected her strong commitment to supporting the next generation of learners. Since stepping into her tutoring role, Emily has earned widespread admiration for her dedication to students’ success, providing empathetic and expert guidance to help learners thrive in their studies.

The FETN praised Emily for her outstanding contributions to student development, following an earlier accolade as NCCG’s Tutor of the Year in July. Her work has been instrumental in inspiring and engaging T Level students who are preparing for vital careers in healthcare.

Emily said: "I’m extremely honoured to have been recognised at this level. Supporting my students as they work towards careers in healthcare is incredibly rewarding. This achievement wouldn’t have been possible without the dedication and hard work of my T Level students." Emily also shared her pride in being able to give back to the college that helped shape her own career:

"Having been a student at NCCG myself, this recognition feels particularly meaningful. I’m grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the college and its incredible learners."

Leyanne Fitzmaurice, Assistant Principal for Learner Experience & Support at NCCG, said: "We are immensely proud of Emily. Being named runner-up in a national competition is just fantastic and a testament to her unwavering commitment to our students and the values we uphold as a college. She is a shining example of the transformative impact great tutoring can have."

The FETN Outstanding Tutor of the Year Award highlights individuals who go above and beyond, demonstrating exceptional care, support, and professionalism in their roles.