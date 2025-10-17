Trailblazing midwife achieves professional doctorate in health

A consultant midwife at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust (ELHT) has become the first midwife within the organisation to be awarded a Professional Doctorate (PrD) in Health.

Rebecca Sessions graduated from the University of Lancashire in July this year, marking a significant milestone in her distinguished career in maternity care.

A Professional Doctorate is a prestigious qualification that combines academic study with practical research and is aimed and professionals seeking to lead and innovate within their fields.

Rebecca’s research focused on informed consent in maternity care, specifically exploring how consent is discussed and understood in the context of induction of labour. Her work involved interviews with maternity service users, midwives and obstetricians, as well as a discussion group and a large-scale questionnaire, which culminated in a 65,000-word thesis.

Dr Rebecca Sessions

Rebecca, who has worked for the Trust since 2009, said: “This journey has been both challenging and incredibly rewarding.

“My research has deepened my understanding of how we can better support women through informed consent and I’m excited to apply these findings to my role as a consultant midwife at ELHT.

“I hope this achievement inspires others in the profession to pursue advanced practice and research too.”

Rebecca’s doctorate builds on her academic background in psychology, midwifery and a Masters of Sciences (MSc) in women’s health. Her achievement aligns with the four pillars of the consultant midwife: clinical expertise, leadership, education and research.

Dr Rebecca Sessions is awarded a Professional Doctorate (PrD) in Health.

ELHT’s Divisional Director of Midwifery and Nursing Tracy Thompson said: “This is an incredible achievement and a proud moment for our maternity services.

“Rebecca’s dedication and passion for improving informed choices and consent in maternity care is truly inspiring. Her work not only showcases the power of research in shaping better outcomes for women and families but also highlights the calibre of midwifery leadership we have here at ELHT.

“I’m immensely proud of Rebecca and excited about the positive difference and impact her findings will make for ELHT maternity families.”