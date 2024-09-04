Towneley Park masterplan sets out a vision for Towneley Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Council’s executive is being asked to approve a new masterplan for Towneley Park that will guide the development of Towneley over the coming years.

The aim of the masterplan is to identify and explore options for the development and management of Towneley Park in a way that respects the historic and biological heritage of Towneley, ensuring that the park meets the recreational needs of the whole community and identifying opportunities for income generation.

The masterplan was developed through public consultation in which more than 1,000 members of the public participated. Detailed face-to-face discussions were also held with sports user groups, park friends, other organisations and businesses operating in the park and with councillors and council officers.

The proposals reflect the consultation responses and the opportunities that have been identified.

Looking over Towneley Park

Key proposals include

• Improvements to pedestrian safety, traffic speed control and road surfaces and improving the path network with particular emphasis on disabled access

• Redeveloping the existing changing rooms as a sports hub to provide facilities for different sport users

• Developing a cycle hub on the former 9-hole golf course and investigating opportunities for glamping pods/touring caravans

• Investigate a combined tennis club and golf club house at Woodgrove

• Improving the biodiversity of Towneley and developing a plan for the management of Towneley Park to be carbon neutral

• Developing Towneley as a venue for events and cultural activity

The masterplan proposals have been incorporated into a draft 5-year development plan with the actions prioritised and the Council is being asked to approve a proposed budget of £300,000 that will be used to progress the design and costing of individual proposals to a stage that the Council can apply for external grant funding, with the balance of the budget used as match funding for schemes.

There will be further consultation with user groups, the Friends of Towneley Park and wider public as each of these schemes is developed

The masterplan does not include Towneley Hall, which is currently closed whilst it undergoes major repairs.

Councillor Jack Launer, Executive Member for Housing, Health & Culture said:

“I’m delighted to see the completion of the Towneley Park Masterplan, it outlines a clear vision for the future of Towneley Park. It aims to protect the park’s historic and natural beauty while meeting the recreational needs of our community. I look forward to seeing each scheme evolve with continued input from our communities”.