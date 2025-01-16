Top A-Level achiever honoured with Nelson and Colne College’s Robert Fort Prize

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nelson and Colne College (NCCG) have announced this year’s esteemed Robert Fort Prize has been awarded to Cora Gane, 19, from Barnoldswick.

The Robert Fort Prize, generously funded by the late Robert Fort’s family since 1988, recognises the highest-achieving A Level student at the college each year. The award celebrates students who not only excel academically but also demonstrate a commitment to positively impacting their college community.

Cora Gane, who studied A Levels in Religious Education, English Literature, and Sociology, achieved outstanding academic results while making a remarkable contribution to college life.

Now studying English Literature at Durham University, Cora expressed her delight and surprise at receiving the prestigious prize: “I was quite shocked when I heard I was to receive the prize but I’m so happy and proud with what I have achieved. I can’t believe it.

“My confidence and self-belief grew massively during my time at Nelson and Colne and that was thanks to the teachers - they were all incredibly supportive and gave me constant encouragement and feedback. I wouldn’t have achieved what I have so far without them, and I couldn’t be more grateful.”

With aspirations of a career that benefits society, Cora has her eye on a role that addresses environmental issues and inequality research. Cora’s exceptional contributions extend beyond academics. Known for her questioning and analytical approach during her time at NCCG, she consistently went above and beyond, completing additional assignments and informally mentoring fellow students. Her dedication to both her peers and personal growth also saw her represent the college as part of the netball team.

Principal Lisa O’Loughlin said: “Cora exemplifies everything we celebrate at Nelson and Colne College - academic excellence, resilience, and a drive to make a difference.

“She has not only achieved outstanding grades but also enriched the lives of her peers through her mentorship and positive outlook. We are incredibly proud of her achievements and know she has a bright future ahead.”

Robert Fort, trustee of the fund that supports the award and nephew of the original Robert Fort in whose memory the award was set up, also shared his congratulations: “The Robert Fort Prize was created to honour students who demonstrate academic excellence alongside a commitment to their community. Cora embodies these values wholeheartedly, and I am delighted to present her with this year’s award. She is an inspiration, and I wish her every success in the future.”