Thankful Whalley father raises thousands for Burnley Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

Matthew Craven, from Whalley, donated over £7,000 following the amazing care the team at NICU provided for his very poorly daughter Raya.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was joined by friends John Bennett and Mick Bruce who all completed the National Three Peaks together on June 6.

The men took on a snowy Ben Nevis in Scotland, endured rain when climbing Scafell Pike in England and battled a very cold and windy Snowdonia in Scotland – all to raise money for the hospital’s charity ELHT&Me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew said: “It was a tough challenge but knowing how much the fundraising would help other families really spurred me on. The money raised will help to buy cooling blankets and it’s these little things that help to make a big difference and really helped Raya and our family and we hope our fundraising can do the same for other families too.

Matthew (left) with friends John Bennett and Mick Bruce on Ben Nevis in Scotland

“Neonatal intensive care units use specialised cooling mattresses to treat babies with hypoxic ischaemic encephalopathy (HIE). Recovery varies, with some babies fully recovering and others experiencing long-term effects, but overall, this cooling therapy significantly improves outcomes for many babies - with Raya being testament to that.”

Raya, two, spent the first 12 days of her life at Burnley’s NICU where babies who require intensive care, high dependency care and special care are admitted.

Matthew’s wife, Louise, had gone full term with their daughter and while at Burnley Birthing Suite after being induced on 23 April 2023, she and unborn Raya were rushed into theatre at Burnley General Teaching Hospital because Raya was struggling - and born not breathing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise’s bleeding wouldn’t stop so she received emergency surgery before being blue lighted to Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital while Raya was worked on by the magical hands of the NICU team.

Matthew Craven (centre) completed the national three peaks challenge with friends John Bennett and Mick Bruce to raise money for NICU at Burnley General

“The doctor told me that Raya was really, really poorly so she needed to be immediately incubated,” recalls Matthew. Meanwhile, his wife was in Intensive Care. “How do you contemplate your daughter and wife both fighting for their lives?”

Raya suffered a lack of oxygen and blood flow to her brain and was transferred to a therapeutic cooling blanket for the next 72 hours. The specialist treatment reduces the baby’s temperature to 33.5 degrees to help reduce the extent of neurological damage known as Hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy (HIE).

Snaked in wires and attached to tubes, Raya had 24-hour one-to-one care, but after suffering seizures, medics didn’t know her long-term prognosis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise was transferred back to Burnley and finally able to see her daughter, but neither she nor Matthew could hold her until later that week when she was taken off the blanket. As Raya woke up, the medics, along with Matthew and Louise waited desperately for a reaction – which came when the doctor gently put his finger in her mouth and she opened her eyes.

Matthew and Louise Craven with daughter Raya presenting a cheque to NICU at Burnley General

“It was amazing,” choked Matthew. “Seeing those big blue eyes, just like her mummy’s, was a sight I’ll never forget.”

Raya started to make small steps to recovery and naturally started to progress.

Matthew and Louise were with their daughter from 7.30am to 10pm every day and couldn’t praise staff enough. Supporting the family every step of the way, they showed Matthew and Louise how to give their daughter milk via a syringe, then with the bottle and trained them in children’s CPR when she was medically fit to go home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew added: “Raya is thriving, hitting all her milestones and showing no signs of any long-term damage. Hopefully after her second birthday she will be discharged and no longer need to see the consultant which is a major milestone for us as a family and the reason we fundraised for NICU.”

In total, Matthew donated £7,617 to ELHT&Me - some raised through his wife’s fundraising efforts. Together with Raya they presented the cheque to NICU colleagues at Burnley General Teaching Hospital.

Louise Bardon Assistant Director of Midwifery at ELHT said: “The fundraising from Matt and his family is amazing – we are really grateful.

“Charitable funds kindly donated by our local families support us with providing those 'little extra's' which are really valued by parents during the time they spend with their baby on the Neonatal Unit and can also offer support towards additional equipment, so this donation is wonderful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruth Dawson Matron at NICU added: “We’re really lucky that people raise money for NICU as these donations go such a long way to helping other babies and families.”

If you would like to know about more ways to get involved and fundraise for ELHT&Me visit www.elhtandme.co.uk