Tesco Burnley turns £50 into thousands of pounds for Pendleside Hospice.

Pendleside Hospice will benefit from a £16,183 donation thanks to the hard work of Tesco Burnley colleagues.

The fundraising efforts were part of the annual Pendleside Hospice Corporate Challenge, a competition where each participating organisation receives an initial £50 from the Hospice and works to grow that amount as much as possible throughout June to September.

The Tesco Burnley team managed to turn the £50 sum into the second-largest donation out of 70 participating organisations, providing vital support for the Hospice’s ongoing care and services.

Spearheading the fundraising efforts for Tesco Burnley was Tesco community champion, Mukhtar Mirza.

Recognised for his fundraising achievements and his support for other organisations in their own efforts, Mukhtar was honoured with the Corporate Challenge Enabler Award at the 2024 Corporate Challenge Awards Evening organised by the Hospice.

Mukhtar said: "As a community champion, raising £16,183 for this year’s Pendleside Hospice Corporate Challenge has been a hard yet incredibly rewarding journey - made possible by our amazing community.

"Through various activities, with the bulk of our funds raised from in-store collections, we received generous support from community groups that our store continuously supports year-round; this was their way of giving something back to us.

"Groups like the Rotary Clubs, King's Trust, Police Cadets, Community Hubs, schools, Guides and Brownies, and even friends and family pitched in to make this possible, alongside heartfelt GoFundMe pages and a thrilling Zipline Challenge.

"Since 2016, our Burnley store has been committed to this annual challenge, and this year we’re so pleased to have raised not only the most we have ever raised in the competition, but also the second largest amount out of all 70 participating organisations – all our hard work has most certainly paid off, and we couldn’t be prouder.

"Winning the Corporate Challenge Enabler award is an absolute honour, and I’m grateful for the chance to not only lead our own fundraising but also support other organisations in their efforts. This success truly belongs to the entire community."

Tesco Burnley has contributed £44,332 through its participation in the Pendleside Hospice Corporate Challenge since 2016.

Elaine Middleton, head of corporate fundraising for Pendleside Hospice said: "Everyone at Pendleside Hospice is so appreciative of the tremendous relationship we have developed with Tesco Extra in Burnley over the past several years. The support and generosity that Mukhtar and the Tesco store has given us is quite simply invaluable.

“I want to say a huge, big thank you for the wonderful amount of money Mukhtar and Tesco Burnley store has raised, it will make a real and lasting difference to the lives of everyone that we care for – both outside and inside the Hospice."

A total of £232,243 was raised for the Hospice in this year’s challenge.