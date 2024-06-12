Taylor Wimpey Manchester donates £500 to support community defibrillator installation in Lancashire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taylor Wimpey Manchester has generously donated £500 to aid in the installation of a new Community Public Access Defibrillator (CPAD) at Brand Interiors on Burnley Road, Crawshawbooth. This vital life-saving equipment is positioned adjacent to Taylor Wimpey’s Woodside development, providing 24-hour access for the local community.

The defibrillator, housed on an external wall in the lower car park of Brand Interiors, is designed to be user-friendly, allowing anyone, regardless of training, to assist a person experiencing cardiac arrest. This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance public health and safety within the Rossendale community.

Dawn Taylor, Treasurer of Community Defibs for Rossendale (CDfR), said: “We are delighted with this most recent installation of public access to life-saving equipment in Rossendale. We extend our heartfelt thanks to all those who have contributed, especially Taylor Wimpey and Rossendale Borough Council's Community Partnership Group, for their kind donations. Additionally, we appreciate Brand Interiors Ltd for agreeing to host the unit. CDfR is proud to have donated the housing unit.”

Sam Evans, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Manchester, said: “It’s so important to us that we give something back to the communities in which we’re building. Our partnership with CDfr is vitally important in helping to ensure that more defibrillators are available for people who might need them and we are proud to be able to make this equipment readily accessible in Rossendale.”

Community Public Access Defibrillator (CPAD) installed at Brand Interiors on Burnley Road

A defibrillator is a portable device that can be used by anyone to help restart the heart when someone suffers from a cardiac arrest and has stopped breathing. No specific training is needed and the device will only deliver a shock to the heart if necessary. When someone has a cardiac arrest, every second counts. For every minute that passes without defibrillation and CPR the chances of survival decrease by around ten per cent.

For more information on CPR, defibrillators and out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, or how you can help BHF create a Nation of Lifesavers, visit www.bhf.org.uk/cpr

To learn CPR in just 15 minutes with the BHF’s free online RevivR tool, visit www.revivr.bhf.org.uk

The Circuit’s aim is to map all public access defibrillators in the UK, so ambulance services can direct bystanders to the nearest defibrillator in the event of a cardiac arrest – the ultimate medical emergency. Further information about The Circuit is available at www.thecircuit.uk

For more information about the final homes available at Woodside, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/rossendale/woodside

For more information about Community Defibs for Rossendale (CDfR), please visit https://www.facebook.com/communitydefibsforrossendale/

Image: Rossendale Mayor, Cllr Andrew Walmsley (Chair of Community Defibs for Rossendale), Dawn Taylor (Treasurer of Community Defibs for Rossendale), and Andrea Williams (Store Manager, Brand Interiors Ltd)

Taylor Wimpey UK, part of Taylor Wimpey plc, is a customer-focused homebuilder, committed to delivering new homes within thriving communities, in a safe and environmentally responsible manner and with customers at the heart of its decision making. It operates from 22 regional businesses across the UK. In 2023 Taylor Wimpey delivered 10,848 homes (including joint ventures) and contributed £405 million to local communities via planning obligations.