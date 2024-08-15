Students secure bright futures after Sixth Form success at Bacup and Rawtenstall Grammar School

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In its first results day since joining Star Academies in September 2023, Bacup and Rawtenstall Grammar School (BRGS) and its students are celebrating an exceptional year of A level success.

82.4% of A levels were completed at grades A*-C, with over 64% completed at A*-B grades and 35.2% at the top A*-A grades.

After their hard work and dedication, the school’s talented Sixth Form students are revelling in their results and will now progress to a wide range of destinations, including leading universities and employers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the school’s star achievers is Lana Evans who achieved A*s – the highest grade – in Biology, Chemistry and Geography as well as an A in Mathematics. Having secured a place to study Veterinary Medicine at the University of Cambridge, Lana said: "I am feeling incredibly proud of my results. I really enjoyed my time at BRGS and would like to thank my teachers for all their wonderful guidance.”

Lana Evans, Sophie Kennett and James Harrison of BRGS celebrating their A level results

James Harrison, another gifted Sixth Form student who achieved phenomenal results, has secured a place at the University of Manchester. After achieving four A*s in Computing, Mathematics, Further Mathematics and Physics, James is looking forward to studying Computer Science and Mathematics with Industrial Experience.

Joining James at the University of Manchester will be Laila Kaysor who will be studying Dentistry after earning three As in Biology, Chemistry and Religious Studies. Fellow student Hussain Hammad will also be studying Dentistry at the University of Leeds after achieving A*s in Chemistry and Mathematics as well as an A in Biology.

Also celebrating exceptional attainment at BRGS is Holly Cheung who is delighted to have secured a place to study Mathematics at the University of Warwick after achieving four A*s in Chemistry, Mathematics, Further Mathematics and Psychology. Holly said: "I am really happy with what I have achieved and I’m really excited for what lies ahead.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Students Ted Bentley and Esther Fielden will be joining each other at the London School of Economics following their remarkable A level results. Ted will be studying Accounting and Finance after achieving an A* in History and As in Law and Mathematics while Esther will study Economics after securing A levels in Mathematics, Further Mathematics, German, Economics and an Extended Project Qualification (EPQ).

Following her time at BRGS, student Sophie Kennett will be embarking on a Degree Apprenticeship with the BBC. Sophie, who earned A levels in Business, Psychology and Sociology, underwent several rounds of assessments and interviews to secure this fantastic opportunity. Reflecting on her achievement, Sophie said: “I am so excited for the next part of my journey and starting my dream job, thank you BRGS for your help and support.”

James Johnstone, Principal at BRGS, commented, “Our dedication to promoting excellence in education continues to be our top priority and I am immensely proud of all our Sixth Form students for the commitment, perseverance and dedication they have shown.

“I look forward to seeing our Class of 2024 thrive in their future endeavours and wish them every success as they embark on the next chapter of their journeys."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BRGS joined Star Academies - one of the country's highest performing multi-academy trusts - on 1 September 2023. Opening a new chapter in the school’s illustrious 300-year history, it became the 33rd school in the Star family and admits around 300 students into its Sixth Form to study a wide range of academic courses.

The school is still accepting Sixth Form applications for September 2024. Anyone interested in joining the Sixth Form is advised to contact the school between 9am – 4pm on Thursday 22 and Friday 23 August for advice and enrolment information.