State-of-the-art hydrotherapy pool and revolutionary massage bed in Burnley

Charter House Resource Centre CIC has opened a brand-new Hydrotherapy Pool—a transformative addition to Burnley’s wellness landscape, designed to deliver luxury, accessibility, and therapeutic benefits to all members of the community.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Finished to an exceptional standard, the Hydrotherapy Pool offers a spa-like experience with a host of premium features including a water massage cannon, tranquil waterfall feature, jacuzzi jets, and a stunning marble-tiled feature wall. The facility is lined with high-quality non-slip flooring to ensure safety without compromising style.

But this isn’t just about luxury—it’s about inclusivity. Charter House Resource Centre has gone above and beyond to ensure the pool is fully accessible, with a ceiling track hoist, mobile shower trollies, and strategically placed safety handrails. Whether you're seeking physical rehabilitation, sensory stimulation, or simply a relaxing session with loved ones, this facility is designed to welcome everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To elevate the sensory experience, the pool area is equipped with LED mood lighting, wall-mounted speakers, floating fibre optics, and immersive wall projectors—creating a serene environment that soothes both body and mind.

Accessible ramp at Charter House Burnley

In addition to the Hydrotherapy Pool, Charter House Resource Centre has introduced the Wellsystem Medical—a revolutionary massage device that uses heated water jet technology to deliver dry, full-body treatments. Medically approved and scientifically backed, the Wellsystem Medical offers symptomatic relief from a wide range of physical conditions. This device offers convenience, accessibility, effective relief and an affordable alternative to traditional massage treatments.

Charter House Resource Centre remains committed to enhancing community wellbeing through innovative, inclusive services. This new chapter reflects our dedication to making high-quality therapeutic experiences accessible, affordable, and welcoming to all.

For bookings or more information, visit www.charterhouseburnley.co.uk/wellsystem or follow us on Facebook @CharterHouseBurnley.