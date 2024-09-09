Smiles all round as Burnley care home residents celebrate National Burger Day

National Burger Day was celebrated in style at HC-One’s Dove Court Care Home, in Burnley, as residents took part in a burger making session held by the care home provider’s catering team.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday 4th September, in recognition of National Burger Day, HC-One’s Group Development Chef, Pete Coles, visited the care home to host a session where residents could at the residential, nursing and dementia care home make and taste a variety of different burgers.

In the morning, some of residents made bread rolls, sauces and burgers and then in the afternoon everyone had a game of ‘Burger Bingo’ and did a tasting session of the burgers and fries. They also made some milkshakes to wash it all down with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rubina Parkinson, who is a resident at Dove Court Care Home, said:

Dove Court resident Sylvia Foley celebrating National Burger Day

“I had a lovely day. The burgers and the milkshakes were great, and I would like to do the day all over again.”

Nicola Martin, Wellbeing Coordinator at Dove Court Care Home, commented:

“All of our residents really enjoyed the day and would love to do it again.

“Everyone that joined in on the day gave it a 10/10!”

Dove Court resident Rhoda Muir celebrating National Burger Day

Pete Coles, Group Development Chef at HC-One, added:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Visiting Dove Court for National Burger Day was a great experience. Residents got fully immersed in the activity and made some delicious food from scratch, which looked and tasted delicious.

“These types of events are very important for our residents to get involved with, as they may have done these types of activities on a daily basis before moving into Dove Court.

“There were smiles all around as we sported our burger themed hats and posed for photos!”