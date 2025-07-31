School uniform hub returns to Lancashire as families continue to struggle with cost-of-living

The Salvation Army in Clitheroe will host a uniform hub in August

A school uniform hub will take place in Clitheroe in a bid to ease the financial pressures faced by many families ahead of the new academic year.

The Salvation Army in Clitheroe will hold its annual school uniform hub open day on Friday 15 between 10am and 2pm on a drop-in basis, at its church and community centre on Lowergate, Clitheroe.

New and pre-loved school uniform items will be available covering all ages, and all seasons. With more people than ever being pushed into poverty, The Salvation Army is expecting demand to be higher than in previous years.

Anyone can access the uniform hub, with all items available free of charge thanks to clothing donations from local schools, businesses and members of the Clitheroe community.

Elizabeth Smith, church leader of The Salvation Army in Clitheroe, said: “Our uniform hub has been running for a few years now, initially to ease the financial strain on low-income families that purchasing new school uniforms can cause and also to stop good quality clothes with a lot of life left going into landfill.

“But in recent years, we are finding that working people and two-income households are also accessing this service. People who simply can’t make budgets stretch any more than what they already are doing and are finding themselves living day-to-day, wage packet to wage packet. When families have more than one child to provide for, uniform costs can climb into hundreds of pounds, an amount that many simply don’t have. Our uniform hub is here to help them bridge that gap and ease the financial burden for families.”

The uniform hub is a cost-effective alternative to buying new school uniforms. Items available include shirts, polo tops, trousers, skirts, jumpers, some branded items, and extras such as sportswear and blazers. Donations of pre-loved and new school uniforms are welcome, accommodating all schools within Clitheroe, and can be donated at the charity shop within the community centre.

Elizabeth added: “Our Uniform Hub provides good quality pre-loved school uniforms. People are welcome to take what they need, and we encourage others to leave what they no longer use. Our focus is on helping all families facing the practical and financial challenge that modern life brings.”

For people who can’t attend the open day, they can call The Salvation Army direct on 07709 352 383 to request uniform items. Emails can also be sent to [email protected].