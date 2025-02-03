Save the date... Pendle Hill Properties to hand out hundreds of toys and chocolate bars at Burnley's Uniformed Services Family Fun Day in June

The extremely popular Uniformed Services Family Fun Day will be returning to Burnley’s Towneley Park on Sunday 22nd June (10am-4pm).

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local estate agents Pendle Hill Properties will be attending the event for the third year running with their ‘Candy Bomber’ commemoration and have also been named as print sponsors for the Family Fun Day.

Organised by Healthier Heroes CIC, the event has quickly established itself as one of the most admired in the calendar and is attended by thousands every year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2024, Pendle Hill Properties saw people queuing to check out their stand and back by popular demand, they will be once again handing out 250 free parachutists and 250 free Hershey’s bars to U12s attending this June, on a first come, first served basis.

Pendle Hill Properties will be giving away Hershey bars and toy parachutists at the Uniformed Services Family Fun Day in June

The activity will commemorate The Candy Bomber, Col. Gail Seymour Halvorsen, an American pilot who gained fame for dropping 23 tons of candy to German children during the Berlin airlift of 1948 by tying a handkerchief to the candy bar and dropping it out of his plane.

Free-to-attend, planning is in its final stages for an even bigger event this year, which will also see Healthier Heroes teaming up with Burnley Borough Council and some brand-new attractions being introduced, for all ages to enjoy, including a 1940s band performing during the day, a replica Spitfire, wartime trench experiences and flight simulation machines.

The event will also feature fairground rides, face painting, an inflatable army assault course, brass band, police horse and dog displays, military vehicles and equipment, Armed Forces careers teams, uniformed cadet groups, food stalls and much more!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas Turner, Sales Director at Pendle Hill Properties, said: “This is an event which we have been involved in for a few years now and it is one which we are really happy and passionate to support.

Thousands of local schoolchildren will be invited to take part in the attraction

“The interest we receive in our Candy Bomber commemoration grows and grows every year, and we are looking forward to giving away hundreds of Hershey’s bars and toy parachutists once again this June."

Andrew Powell, CEO and Co-Founder of Healthier Heroes CIC, commented: “We would like to say a big thank you to Pendle Hill Properties for their support in agreeing to be print sponsors again.

“The banners and flyers that they produce go a long way to promoting our event and it will be a real pleasure to have them back with us at Towneley Park.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further information about Pendle Hill Properties can be seen on their website: www.pendlehillproperties.co.uk

Thomas Turner from Pendle Hill Properties with Healthier Heroes CEO Andrew Powell

Healthier Heroes CIC work hard to help people overcome social isolation, homelessness and improve mental health and wellbeing in the Veteran community. You can learn more about them and their work in the community, here: https://healthierheroescic.co.uk/