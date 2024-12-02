Santa's little helpers ready to bring festive cheer to the streets of Ribble Valley village

A herd of wooden reindeer is set to descend on a Lancashire village, surprising and delighting local residents and raising a substantial sum for charity.

The team at Whalley-based footwear-makers LANX wanted to say a big ‘Merry Christmas’ to the residents of their hometown with a heart-warming random act of kindness.

So they bought 100 hand-made wooden reindeer from a local artisan maker and are preparing to distribute them across the village in the early hours of the morning so residents wake up to a wonderful Christmas surprise.

As well as bringing a festive smile to the faces of children and adults like, the reindeer will unlock a donation of £500 to one local charity.

A hand-made herd of reindeer is set to descend on Whalley this Christmas

People who find one of the reindeer on their doorstep are invited to nominate a charity of their choice and LANX will donate the funds after revealing the winning reindeer on December 9.

LANX founder Marco Vaghetti explains: ‘‘We get a great deal of support from our local community and wanted to take the opportunity to thank them with a little surprise: our very own festive friend LANXY.

"A couple of Christmases ago, I spotted these charming handmade wooden reindeer and introduced myself to their creator Gordon. Typically, he only makes around a dozen each year for friends and family, but this year he kindly agreed to create 100 especially for us. We’re very grateful for all the time and effort he’s put into helping us with our mystery Christmas mission!"

Each reindeer is beautifully handcrafted with care, using reclaimed wood, pinecones, and other natural treasures found in and around Gordon’s Lancashire workshop, which means each reindeer has its own unique character.

LANX staff have already donated £500 to the LANXY Go Fund Me page collection and the winning charity will be announced on LANX social media channels on Monday, December 9, 2024.