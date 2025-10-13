Rossendale to host Marl Pits Stop-Off for Tour de Manc 2026

Rossendale is gearing up once again to welcome one of the North West’s biggest cycling events, as the Tour de Manc 2026 route will feature Marl Pits, Rawtenstall, as a key stop-off point on Sunday 3rd May 2026.

Building on the success of the 2025 event, which saw hundreds of cyclists and spectators celebrate the Tour’s arrival in the Valley, Rossendale Borough Council and Rossendale Leisure Trust will be hosting this flagship sporting event for a second year running.

The Tour de Manc is a much-loved charity cycling challenge that spans Greater Manchester and surrounding areas, raising funds for local causes while promoting health, fitness, and community pride. In 2026, Marl Pits will once again provide a hub of celebration, support, and activity as riders pass through Rossendale.

Rossendale Borough Council are inviting local businesses to come on board as the official Title Sponsor of the Marl Pits stop-off.

cyclists at this years Tour De Manc

Cllr Liz McInnes Portfolio Holder for Communities, said: “This is a unique opportunity for businesses to be part of a high-profile regional sporting event and gain visibility with hundreds of cyclists, volunteers, and supporters.

"The Tour de Manc 2025 was a fantastic success last year, bringing people together to celebrate sport, community, and wellbeing. We’re delighted that the 2026 event will return to Marl Pits, and we hope local businesses will take this opportunity to support and be part of such a positive regional event.”

Sponsorship Benefits include:

Your company logo on all event promotion, both online and printed.

On-site branding and banners at Marl Pits, with the stop named after your business.

Public acknowledgements throughout the day.

Opportunities to distribute promotional material to participants.

Invitations to launch events, photo opportunities, and VIP access on the day.

Employee volunteer engagement at the Marl Pits hub.

cyclist at this years Tour De Manc

The suggested sponsorship investment is £1,000

Funds will also be raised in the run to the event and on the day, to support Rossendale Mayor’s charities, Carer’s Link, Bacup Pride & Kids in Rossendale.

If your business would like to become the Marl Pits Stop-Off Sponsor for Tour de Manc 2026, please contact: Natalie Atkinson [email protected]

For more information on the Tour de Manc, visit: www.tourdemanc.co.uk