Rossendale House Care Home to host festive ‘Big Light Switch On’ with special guest Peter Gunn

Rossendale House Care Home is excited to invite the local community to their 'Big Light Switch On' on December 1 at 4pm, marking the official start of the Christmas season at the home.

This festive event promises to be an afternoon full of holiday cheer, and the entire community is welcome to join in the celebration.

This year’s special guest is local celebrity Peter Gunn, who will have the honor of switching on the Christmas lights at Rossendale House.

With Peter leading the countdown to the grand illumination of the Christmas tree, the event is sure to be a memorable occasion for all who attend.

The afternoon will feature live entertainment, festive music, and a warm, welcoming atmosphere for guests of all ages. There will be drinks and seasonal treats available as everyone gathers to enjoy the excitement of the light switch-on and the start of the holiday festivities.

“We are absolutely delighted to have Peter Gunn with us to switch on the lights and help kick off the Christmas celebrations at Rossendale House,” said staff at Rossendale House.

“This event is a wonderful opportunity for our residents and the wider community to come together and enjoy the festive spirit. We look forward to celebrating with everyone and making this holiday season extra special.”

The event is free to attend, and Rossendale House invites all locals to join in the fun and help celebrate the festive season.