Ring Stones earns top construction award for standard of work on Burnley’s first extra care facility

Burnley’s first extra care facility, Dovestone Gardens has been named among a shortlist of sites in England and Wales to win an award for high standards of construction and site management.

Ring Stones Maintenance and Construction has been awarded The Bricks Site Recognition Award by LABC Warranty for its standards of workmanship and overall management of Dovestone Gardens, including health and safety matters and general tidiness.

Bricks Site Recognition Award winners are chosen every month and are then further shortlisted at the end of the year, where the best of those sites are rewarded with The Bricks development of the year trophy, one of the construction industry’s most prestigious awards given to construction sites from England and Wales.

Sites are scored by LABC Warranty risk management surveyors during inspection visits, which take place regularly throughout key stages of construction.

Built by Ring Stones, Dovestone Gardens is Burnley’s and Calico Homes’ first purpose-built extra care facility as it set to provide much needed housing in the area. The 93-apartment facility with a mixture of 1 and 2 bedrooms is for people aged 55 and over with varying care needs.

Dovestone Gardens is designed to meet the needs of its residents and support them to keep their independence with onsite facilities including a bistro, activity room, residents lounge and a garden area.

James Macaree Managing Director at Ring Stones said: “We’re delighted to receive The Bricks Site Recognition Award from LABC Warranty and be recognised for the high standards and quality of work from the Ring Stones team on site at Dovestone Gardens.

It is really important to us that we are able to show the high standards of work across all aspects of the development. Well done to everyone at Ring Stones for all their hard work in ensuring we meet the high standards we have set for the construction of Dovestone Gardens.

Sarah Sheppard, Technical Director at LABC Warranty, said: “It takes skill, commitment and a dedication to quality of construction for a site to receive The Bricks Site Recognition Award. Nothing pleases my team and I more than to see developments meet and maintain such high standards.”

For more information about Dovestone Gardens, please visit: https://calicohomes.org.uk/dovestone-gardens/

For more information about the awards, visit: www.labcwarranty.co.uk/awards