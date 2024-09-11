'Right sizing' in the Ribble Valley at Whalley Manor

With the concept of ‘right sizing’ gaining more traction than ever, buyers are looking even closer at how much space they need in their homes – and how to best utilise each room for their specific requirements.

Whether a guest room for visiting friends and family tops their list of requirements, or a hobby room housing sewing machines and drum kits, with a wide variety of house types on offer, Whalley Manor in Lancashire has something to suit every type of lifestyle. A joint venture between L&Q and Lovell Homes, Whalley Manor is bringing 117 design-led homes to the historical village of Whalley, filled with independent shops, eateries, pubs and cafés. Just a 10-minute walk from the High Street, the development offers 16 different house types, with streets set around 10 acres of open public space and views stretching across the Ribble Valley. Seeing strong appeal from upsizing families to date is The Chelsea – a modern four-bedroom, three-bathroom detached house spanning just over 1600 sqft. With a dedicated study located downstairs and a separate living room to the kitchen/diner, buyers have been utilising the spacious upstairs bedrooms for flexible family living – including playrooms and studies specifically for homework. Currently, those who reserve The Chelsea will benefit from having their stamp duty paid and receive a £1,000 John Lewis voucher, ideal for furnishing their new home. Whalley Manor has also proven popular with a downsizing market – with the average detached house sitting at over £600,000 in the village, retirees looking to release equity and ‘right size’ to something smaller have found a huge amount of choice available at the scheme. The Farringdon, priced from £319,950 offers the perfect balance – three good sized bedrooms bring a wealth of opportunity, with walk-in wardrobes and guest suites the most popular use of the space so far. Claire Brenlund, Sales and Marketing Director at L&Q, comments; "Homebuyers have varying priorities, and not everyone is focused on upsizing. Many are simply looking for a home that fits their specific needs, which is why it's crucial to provide a diverse range of options." "We understand that buyers choose Whalley Manor for its appealing streetscapes and the overall character of the development. Now, with a broader variety of homes available, buyers can find the house type that best suits their individual needs." Every house at Whalley Manor is equipped with electric charging points, allowing residents to conveniently charge their cars at home. The rear garden is turfed, ready to be enjoyed from day one. Despite its semi-rural location, Whalley Manor is well-connected with major roads including the A671 and A59 nearby, offering easy access to Preston, Blackburn, Blackpool, and Manchester. Whalley train station provides frequent services to Blackburn, Bolton, and Manchester. Ideal for families, fantastic local nursery and schooling options include Whalley Meadows Forest School & Private Day Nursery, Whalley Church of England Primary School, and Oakhill School & Nursery. The nearby village offers independent cafes, restaurants, and quintessentially British pubs. Current pricing for The Chelsea starts from £489,950 and pricing for The Farringdon starts from £319,950. Visit https://lqhomes.com/whalleymanor/ for more information.