Ribble Valley Rotary Ride hands over £6,000 to Rosemere Cancer Foundation

The 10th anniversary edition of the Ribble Valley Ride has taken the total the event has raised for local charities to more than £70,000 over the last decade.

Almost 300 cyclists from across the northwest took part in the 2025 Ribble Valley Ride, raising almost £7,000, which will be shared between Rosemere Cancer Foundation and Rotary Great Britain and Ireland.

Event organisers from the Rotary Clubs of Clitheroe and Accrington together with key sponsors gathered at Ribble Cycle’s flagship showroom at Barrowbrook, near Clitheroe, to hand over the cheque to fundraisers from Rosemere.

Again sponsored by Ribble Cycles, this year’s ride incorporated an easy family-friendly 25-mile route, a more challenging 50-mile route and a demanding 70-mile route taking in some of the best hill climbs in the Ribble Valley and Forest of Bowland.

Ribble Valley Ride founder Bill Honeywell hands over a cheque for £6,000 to Sue Swire and Dan Hill from Rosemere Cancer Foundation, watched by members of the organising team and David Stacey from Ribble Cycles and Craig Holt and Evie Peel from Heidelberg Materials. Image © David Bleazard

Thanks to the generous support of Ribble Cycles, this year’s event also included a prize fund of £3,000, with all participants entered into a prize draw to win one of three Ribble Cycles vouchers. This year’s ride was again generously supported by Heidelberg Materials (formerly Hanson Cement) – who have hosted event HQ for the last seven years.

The ride is organised almost entirely by volunteers from the Rotary Clubs of Clitheroe and Accrington. All the food provided to refuel riders at the two feed stations was prepared by a committed team of volunteers.

Bill Honeywell said: “Over the last decade, the Ribble Valley Ride has raised more than £70,000 for local charities and this recognition should really be shared by the small army of people who have made the event happen over the years.

“I’d like to say a huge ‘thankyou’ to everyone who has taken part in the ride over the last decade and to our sponsors, supporters and volunteers who made it all possible.”

Sue Swire, fundraising manager at Rosemere Cancer Foundation said: “We are so very grateful to the organisers, sponsors and hundreds of riders who have participated in this wonderful community event over the years.”

Ribble Cycles’ commercial director David Stacey said: “We were extremely proud to again sponsor this year’s Ribble Valley Ride and it’s wonderful to be able to make this donation to the amazing team at Rosemere.”

Next year’s Ribble Valley Ride will take place on Sunday, June 7th.