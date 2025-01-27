Radio Burnley make sound investment as they join The Landmark Business Club
The town's newest radio station will use The Landmark's popular Business Club facilities including co-working space, meeting rooms, Lounge Café and Bar, plus much more.
The space provided by The Landmark will provide a town centre hub for the Radio Burnley team, who will be broadcasting the latest news, information and music to the region from Saturday 1st February.
Plans are also underway for an official celebrity launch party at The Landmark in March.
Alongside their thriving business hub, The Landmark is also a live music venue with regular events taking place in its beautiful Great Hall including The Zimmermen on Saturday 22nd March, making the Grade II listed building the perfect home for Radio Burnley.
Not only that, but The Landmark is part of the AMS Neve family, a business which has been exquisitely crafting sound around the globe since 1961 and is owned by Oscar, Emmy and Grammy Award winner Mark Crabtree OBE, who is also the owner of The Landmark.
Evie Ormerod, Business Club Manager at The Landmark, said: "Burnley has been missing real local radio since the 2BR days, and it is a proud moment for us here at The Landmark to play just a small part in the town's newest radio station.
"Lee and the team are a great addition to our Business Club and we look forward to seeing their journey develop here."
Lee Roe from Radio Burnley, said: "It is a real honour for us to join such an iconic building with so much history, but also being part of the AMS Neve family and their incredible music story.
"The Landmark is also a live music venue which fits perfectly with us as a radio station, and being such a wonderful collaborative space, The Landmark is the ideal base for our team right here in the centre of Burnley."
Alongside the Business Club, The Landmark's Great Hall is the go-to destination for conferences, parties, events and weddings. Hosting all life's occasions including birthday parties, christenings, wakes, family gatherings, school proms, live music and much more.
The Great Hall also boasts the stunning Old Library, which can be utilised as a classic boardroom, a small music venue for more intimate performances and an upmarket meeting room.
You can learn more about The Landmark on their website: www.landmarkburnley.co.uk