Radio Burnley make sound investment as they join The Landmark Business Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Radio Burnley, a brand-new local radio station, have teamed up with The Landmark in Burnley as part of an exciting new collaboration.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The town's newest radio station will use The Landmark's popular Business Club facilities including co-working space, meeting rooms, Lounge Café and Bar, plus much more.

The space provided by The Landmark will provide a town centre hub for the Radio Burnley team, who will be broadcasting the latest news, information and music to the region from Saturday 1st February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans are also underway for an official celebrity launch party at The Landmark in March.

Phil Heyworth and Lee Roe from Radio Burnley

Alongside their thriving business hub, The Landmark is also a live music venue with regular events taking place in its beautiful Great Hall including The Zimmermen on Saturday 22nd March, making the Grade II listed building the perfect home for Radio Burnley.

Not only that, but The Landmark is part of the AMS Neve family, a business which has been exquisitely crafting sound around the globe since 1961 and is owned by Oscar, Emmy and Grammy Award winner Mark Crabtree OBE, who is also the owner of The Landmark.

Evie Ormerod, Business Club Manager at The Landmark, said: "Burnley has been missing real local radio since the 2BR days, and it is a proud moment for us here at The Landmark to play just a small part in the town's newest radio station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Lee and the team are a great addition to our Business Club and we look forward to seeing their journey develop here."

Lee Roe from Radio Burnley, said: "It is a real honour for us to join such an iconic building with so much history, but also being part of the AMS Neve family and their incredible music story.

"The Landmark is also a live music venue which fits perfectly with us as a radio station, and being such a wonderful collaborative space, The Landmark is the ideal base for our team right here in the centre of Burnley."

Alongside the Business Club, The Landmark's Great Hall is the go-to destination for conferences, parties, events and weddings. Hosting all life's occasions including birthday parties, christenings, wakes, family gatherings, school proms, live music and much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Great Hall also boasts the stunning Old Library, which can be utilised as a classic boardroom, a small music venue for more intimate performances and an upmarket meeting room.

You can learn more about The Landmark on their website: www.landmarkburnley.co.uk