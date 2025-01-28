Radcliffe care home’s Wellbeing Coordinator wins Research and Evaluation Award at 2025 NAPA Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Allison Porter, Senior Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Rose Court, was announced as the winner of The Research and Evaluation Award at the 2025 NAPA awards ceremony, which was held in Liverpool on Friday (January 24)

Residents and colleagues at HC-One's Rose Court Care Home, in Radcliffe, Manchester, have celebrated after their Wellbeing Coordinator won a prestigious award at the 2025 National Activity Providers Association (NAPA) awards ceremony.

Allison Porter, Senior Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Rose Court, was announced as the winner of The Research and Evaluation Award at the 2025 NAPA awards ceremony, which was held in Liverpool on Friday (January 24). Rose Court Care Home provides residential, nursing and dementia care to up to 87 residents.

The awards ceremony was a glittering event, attended by over 500 people from the UK and beyond. This was Allison's second national award win over the last 12-months.

Allison with her award

In September 2024, Allison won the ‘Best Activity Provider/Lifestyle Lead’ award at the Dementia Care Awards held in Sheffield.

Speaking after her award win, Allison Porter said: “It was such a wonderful event, to see people getting together and celebrating the wonderful work of enhancing people's lives.”

Leanne Batten-Smith, HC-One's Rose Court Care Home Manager, said: “We are so extremely proud of Allison here at Rose Court and delighted she is getting the recognition and accolades she truly deserves.”