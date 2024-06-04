Property developer celebrates major milestone in revitalising area of Burnley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Calico Homes has handed over keys to residents on its £9.5 million development, Kinross Street, which has seen 61 new timber frame homes built in Hargher Clough in Burnley.

Kinross Street becomes the latest development by Calico Homes in South-West Burnley with more work in the pipeline.

The new estate is made up of two and three bed bungalows and two- and three-bedroom houses and have been made available for affordable rent and 6 properties for rent to buy.

Rent to buy aims to help first time buyers get a foot onto the property ladder. The homes have been ‘future-proofed’ with solar PV panels and electric vehicle charging points.

Employees of Calico Homes handing over keys to residents on brand new Kinross Street development

The development has been completed by Ring Stones Maintenance and Construction after the planning application was submitted in February 2022 with the funding support of Homes England.

Calico Homes have also recently submitted a planning application to build 32 new homes on Villiers Street in South-West Burnley.

The proposed development site is on the land of a former housing which was demolished over 20 years ago.

Similar to the Kinross Street development, the proposed development will be a mixture of Bungalows, 2 and 3-bedroom houses, with private gardens and have access to parking and electric charging points. All properties will be available for affordable rent.

Wendy Malone, Group Director of Property at Calico Homes said: ‘We’re delighted to be handing over the keys to tenants and providing homes that tenants are happy with.

We know there is a demand for homes in Burnley with a growing population and how hard it can be for people in the area to find a foot on the property ladder. It has been great to provide people with the chance to make that step onto the property ladder on this development through the rent to buy scheme.’