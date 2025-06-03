Political Opinion: Jonathan Hinder MP: Backing British defence and jobs in Pendle and Clitheroe

This week, the Labour Government set out the biggest shake-up of Britain’s defence strategy since the Cold War.

The new Strategic Defence Review responds to the hard reality facing this country which we must face up to: war in Europe, growing threats from hostile states such as Russia, and daily cyber attacks on our critical infrastructure. The world is more dangerous and unpredictable than at any point in a generation, and Britain must be ready to meet those threats.

For 14 years, the Conservatives hollowed out the armed forces. Army numbers were cut, procurement was mismanaged, and the defence industry was left weakened. Even they now admit the scale of the damage. Under this Labour Government, that period has ended.

Labour is increasing defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027, the biggest sustained rise since the Cold War, with an ambition to reach 3% in the next Parliament. Alongside greater investment, the government is delivering a fundamental reform of defence policy to ensure Britain is ready to deter and defeat modern threats, with a stronger focus on modern capability, new technology, NATO leadership, and industrial capacity.

Jonathan Hinder MP on a visit to Rolls Royce in Barnoldswick

This matters directly to Pendle and Clitheroe.

We have Rolls-Royce in Barnoldswick, a major local employer I have visited many times. The precision manufacturing done there for defence and aerospace is a key part of Britain’s sovereign capability, and shows clearly how our area is contributing directly to our national defence and industrial strength.

Recently I also visited the BAE Systems site at Samlesbury, where many people from Pendle and Clitheroe work. The site is packed with highly skilled engineers, technicians and apprentices, building the equipment that keeps Britain safe. I met several apprentices starting their careers, learning the skills that both Lancashire and the country need for the future. This is defence policy delivering skilled jobs and a long-term industrial base here in the North West.

Under the Strategic Defence Review, the government is building new munitions factories, investing in long-range weapons production, expanding the attack submarine programme, and backing advanced defence technologies including drones, cyber and AI. These programmes will support thousands of highly skilled jobs across the UK, many of them here in our region.

Labour is putting the national interest first: strengthening Britain’s security, rebuilding British industry, and delivering skilled, secure jobs for communities like Pendle and Clitheroe. This is how national resilience is rebuilt: a sovereign defence capability, a strong industrial base, and secure, long-term investment.

I will continue to ensure Pendle and Clitheroe are part of that national renewal.

