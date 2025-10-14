Pioneer consultant geriatrician dies aged 91

A former Consultant Geriatrician, who worked for 31 years at Burnley General Hospital before his retirement in 1995, has died at the age of 91. Dr Vireshwar Prasad Hajela (also known as Viresh) died peacefully at home on Friday 10th October 2025.

Born in India, Dr Hajela came to the UK in 1956 to take up a post at Clatterbridge Hospital in Wirral. He went on to work in Glasgow, Leeds and Sunderland, before arriving in Burnley in August 1964.

Whilst at Burnley General Hospital, Dr Hajela worked relentlessly to improve services for the elderly. He developed discharge policies for patient care, which was later adopted on a national level. In addition, he set up a high-dependency unit for the elderly (the first of its kind in the North West), created a bespoke relatives’ clinic and opened a Day Centre for the Elderly. Sadly, by the time Dr Hajela required these services for himself, all Care of the Elderly departments in Burnley had closed.

Away from work, Viresh was a magistrate and a supporter of Burnley Boys’ Club. He was a member of Burnley Rotary Club for 60 years and was recently made an honorary member. He enjoyed playing golf until his health prevented this and he played bridge until shortly before his death.

Viresh leaves his wife Dorothy, to whom he was married for 66 years. He also leaves 3 children, 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren and will be greatly missed by all of them.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the following teams, who worked tirelessly to enable Dr Hajela to fulfil his wish to remain at home: Pendleside Hospice at Home Team, Community Palliative Care, Community District Nurses and Falcon Care.

Remarkably, two of the District Nurses, who cared for Dr Hajela at home in his final days, had previously worked with him on the Care of the Elderly wards.