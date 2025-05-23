Phil’s Journey as a Pendleside Supporter and Volunteer

Monday, the 2nd of June 2025, marks the start of Volunteers’ Week and we’re proud to take this moment to celebrate the incredible people who make so much of what we do at Pendleside Hospice possible—our volunteers.

With more than 450 individuals giving their time, skills and care across every part of the Hospice, it’s no overstatement to say that Pendleside simply couldn’t run without them.

Every day, volunteers are helping us in countless ways. Whether it’s driving patients to and from the Hospice, keeping our gardens in bloom, supporting the Inpatient Unit, helping out at fundraising events, working within our retail shops, or delivering wholesome meals across Burnley and Pendle—our volunteers are at the heart of everything we do.

One of those volunteers is Phil Sanderson, a local milkman from Barrowford, who helps deliver Pendleside’s Meals on Wheels. Phil volunteers with us a couple of days a week, finding time despite his early mornings and busy schedule.

Phil Delivering Meals on Wheels

“I usually finish my milk round by about 9am,” says Phil. “I’ll have a quick rest, then head over to Pendleside. The other drivers and I always start with a brew and a chat in the Hospice diner before we pick up our rounds and head out to deliver meals in the community. The round usually takes an hour to an hour and a half, delivering to approximately 10 locations. We’ve all become good mates, and there’s always plenty of laughs when we’re together.”

The Meals on Wheels service is Pendleside’s only paid service, delivering up to 90 meals a day. The money it brings in goes directly back into supporting patient care at the Hospice. But more than that, this service plays a vital role in the wider community—not only by providing fresh, nutritious food, but also through vital check-ins and friendly chats that brighten up people’s days.

“It’s not just about dropping off meals,” says Phil. “It’s about checking in on people. For some, you might be the only person they see all day. You get to know the customers, and they get to know you. It builds trust and it really does brighten their day knowing someone’s coming to see them.”

Phil’s journey with Pendleside began after he saw a Facebook advert around 18 months ago. “My dad had recently received care from Pendleside, and my mum received support from the Health, Wellbeing & Rehabilitation team by accessing the Complementary Therapy service,” he explains. “If it wasn't for volunteers, Pendleside Hospice simply wouldn't be able to continue caring for patients and families living in our area. So, I wanted to give something back.”

Phil Sanderson, Meals on Wheels Volunteer Driver

As well as volunteering, Phil and his wife, Irene, also raise funds for Pendleside in various ways. They are both involved in organising the much-loved annual Tractor Run, now heading into its 16th year. What began as an in-memory event for Phil’s best friend, Andrew Nutter—a farmer from Sabden who sadly died of cancer—has grown into an incredible fundraiser, helping to support charities associated with cancer support, across the region.

The next Tractor Run will take place on Saturday, 16th August 2025, beginning in Sabden and travelling through various towns and villages across Burnley and Pendle.

Phil and Irene regularly take part in our Pendle Pub Walk each year, joining hundreds of others in raising vital funds for Hospice care, with this year’s walk taking place on Saturday, 14th June. Irene raises money for our charity through a local scarecrow festival too. In addition to this incredible support, and while we encourage all our volunteers to claim back any expenses they may incur, Phil very generously donates his fuel expenses back to the Hospice.

Altogether, Phil and Irene have raised over £18,000 for Pendleside—a truly phenomenal contribution.

“Anyone thinking of becoming a volunteer driver for Pendleside should give it a go,” says Phil. “You could do it one day a week, or seven if you wanted to! The hours really suit me, and I find it rewarding. I’d recommend it to anyone.”

And while Phil’s story is unique, it’s echoed in the efforts of hundreds of other volunteers who give their time to Pendleside. This Volunteers’ Week, we want to say one thing above all: thank you. Thank you to every single volunteer who has supported us over the years. You are a vital part of Team Pendleside, and we wouldn’t exist without you.

We’re always on the lookout for more volunteers, especially drivers for patient transport, minibus support, and Meals on Wheels deliveries. We’re flexible, friendly, and here to support you every step of the way.

To find out more or to register your interest, contact us at [email protected] or call us on 01282 440 159.