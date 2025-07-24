Peter Dalton Memorial Football Tournament Raises Funds for Pendleside Hospice

The tournament brought together 16 teams from Nelson, Burnley, Bury, and Clitheroe, creating a fantastic atmosphere and a strong sense of community spirit. A special highlight was welcoming former Premier League player Marc Pugh (ex-Burnley and Bournemouth), who played for Funell FC—this year’s tournament winners. Marc’s performance earned him Player of the Tournament, making it a memorable occasion for all involved.

Despite some rain, the turnout was excellent and the energy remained high throughout the day. It was truly heartwarming to see so many people come together in support of a great cause.

We were also deeply honoured to have Peter Dalton’s family travel from Bury to join us and share a few words. Peter meant a great deal to so many, and his memory was a guiding presence throughout the day.

Atique Rehman, Project Leader, reflected on the success of the day:

"It was fantastic to see all the hard work from everyone come to fruition on the day. It was an incredible day with lots of fun and a highly contested football tournament. Thanks goes to all the committee for their support, and also to my family on the day. Events like this bring many communities together for the greater good—all for a brilliant cause. We've had a lot of feedback on the day and how we can improve this moving forward to make it even better and bigger for next time."

Events like these take time, planning, and commitment. It’s been a challenging six weeks behind the scenes, but seeing the community come together and knowing we’re supporting a vital local charity makes every bit of effort worthwhile. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive—with many already asking when the next one will be. Hopefully, it’s not too far away—and even bigger.