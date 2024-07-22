Pendleside Hospice receives £9K boost thanks to Marsden Affinity Savers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley-based Pendleside Hospice has received a £9,101 donation from Marsden Building Society, thanks to the Society’s Affinity Saver account holders.

The Marsden’s Online Affinity Saver and branch Affinity Saver accounts allow savers to choose one of four charities to support, including Pendleside Hospice.

The Society donates 0.50% of the total average balance of all Affinity Saver accounts to the chosen charity each year. This means that the more money saved in those accounts, the more the Society will donate.

This donation will play a crucial role in helping the Hospice provide compassionate care for people with life-limiting illness and their families living in Burnley and the Pendle area.

Rob Pheasey, Chief Executive at Marsden Building Society, commented: “Pendleside Hospice provides an invaluable service for local families and individuals who face life-limiting illnesses. The impact of their work is evident in the positive difference they make in the lives of those they serve. We take great pride in supporting such a vital community resource and would like to express our deepest gratitude to our account holders, who’ve helped us raise an amazing £543,695 for local causes since 2010.”

Helen McVey, Chief Executive at Pendleside Hospice, added: “This type of funding is a vital income source for us, as it not only enables the smooth running of the hospice but funds a number of crucial initiatives for people living in our community. In addition to our inpatient unit, we also provide hospice at-home care, health, well-being and rehabilitation programmes, family bereavement support and a ‘Meals on Wheels’ service that sees up to 100 meals cooked and delivered every day.

"We’re thrilled that the Marsden Building Society Affinity Saver has been relaunched and would like to extend our thanks to current and future account holders for their support.”

The Affinity Saver is available to new and existing Marsden Building Society members. Accounts can be opened online or in a branch. More information can be found at www.themarsden.co.uk.