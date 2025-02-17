Pendleside Hospice joins national campaign to highlight the power of gifts in wills

Pendleside Hospice has joined the National Hospice Legacy Campaign, uniting 143 hospices across England, Scotland, and Wales.

The campaign aims to raise awareness about the vital role hospice care plays within communities, and the profound impact of leaving a gift in a will.

"Over the next few decades, income from Gifts in Wills represents a huge opportunity for the hospice sector. But without significant action, hospices risk continuing to lose market share," said Catherine Bosworth, director of income generation and grants at Hospice UK. "This unprecedented coalition of 143 hospices is a testament to the power of collaboration, and we’re excited to see its impact."

Pendleside Hospice

On average, gifts in wills fund the care of one in every five patients across the country, ensuring that individuals facing advancing, long-term and life-limiting illnesses receive compassionate and specialist care. By participating in this national campaign, Pendleside Hospice aims to inspire more supporters to consider leaving a gift in their will, to help secure the future of hospice care in the community.

Helen McVey, chief executive at Pendleside Hospice, said: “We're proud to be joining hospices across England, Scotland, and Wales to protect the future of hospice care. We’re excited to be part of this nationwide campaign to raise the profile of hospices and the incredible work we do.

“As a registered charity, we rely heavily on donations to keep our doors open. That's why we've come together to shine a light on the essential role hospices play in our communities and to protect our future. Gifts in wills are crucial to the survival and growth of hospices like ours. That’s why we’re asking our incredible supporters and community to consider leaving a gift to Pendleside Hospice. Often people think that a gift in a will has to be significant, however this is not the case, any gift, of any size, can make a huge difference to the care we provide.

“Together, we can help hospice care live on—for all, for now, forever.”

To learn more, and to find out how you could support your local hospice by leaving a gift in a will, visit: www.pendleside.org.uk/gifts-in-wills