Pendle Hill Properties Easter colouring competitions delight communities in Padiham and Longridge

Pendle Hill Properties have once again brought colour and community spirit to the Easter holidays with their popular Easter colouring competitions, which attracted hundreds of entries from schoolchildren across Padiham and Longridge.

Families flocked to participating local businesses throughout the Easter break to drop off beautifully decorated entries, with the first 500 children receiving a free chocolate Easter egg as a sweet reward for taking part.

The initiative not only sparked creativity amongst youngsters but also encouraged families to support and shop with local outlets during the Easter holidays.

Winning the Padiham competition was Lily Cregan, aged 10, of St Mary’s Sabden RC Primary School, while in Longridge the competition ran in partnership with Longridge Town Council, and Emily Parker, aged 7, from St Wilfrid’s RC Primary School, secured the winning prize of a giant chocolate egg and a giant toy bunny.

Lily Cregan, aged 10, was the winner of the Padiham Easter competition

Andrew Turner, Managing Director of Pendle Hill Properties, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the fantastic response to this year’s colouring competitions. The talent, effort and creativity shown by the children was simply amazing.

“It is heartening to see so many families getting involved, supporting local shops, and joining in the Easter spirit. Congratulations to everyone who took part!”

The team at Rawes Grazing in Padiham, said: “We love when a Pendle Hill Properties trail comes round – the children love it and it’s great footfall for the town too!”

The Desire Handbags team in Longridge, said: “The Easter competition has been fantastic, it has definitely brought some new faces into our shop and for that we are very grateful.

“It was so nice to have chats with the kids and to hear what they had been up to over Easter. We have really appreciated the opportunity to be part of this initiative, it’s so nice that Pendle Hill Properties support and uplift local businesses.”

The competitions form part of Pendle Hill Properties’ ongoing commitment to bringing communities together and supporting local businesses through fun, family-focused initiatives.

To learn more about Pendle Hill Properties, visit their website.