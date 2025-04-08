PEMFiT charity walk for Burnley FC in the Community

John Roche Gemma Byrom Irene Roche PEMFiT founder Pete Marroni

Wellness business PEMFiT have organised a charity walk as part of Burnley FC in the Community’s 100 Club: Mission Possible.

Burnley FC have recruited 100 companies to each raise £1000 over the course of 12 months.

The money raised will be used by Burnley FC in the Community to support people from all walks of life, from a child who has just learnt to kick a football to someone living with Dementia.

UK business PEMFiT is one of the 100 Club taking part. PEMFiT uses high intensity PEMF (pulsed electromagnetic fields) technology which are electromagnetic pulses to help recharge cells, support recovery, reduce pain/inflammation and improve overall wellness.

Their Burnley base is on the Network 65 Business Park and is run by brother and sister Scott and Gemma Byrom.

The pair have organised a charity walk/run, in conjunction with John Roche from Clayton-le-Moors Harriers, on Saturday 19th April, starting at 11am.

It's over 10 miles from Towneley Park, through Rowley Lake, Thompson’s Park and the Leeds/Liverpool canal towpath to Barrowford. A post event social will take place in Will's Bar.

Scott said: “We wanted to organise something that everyone could get involved in and we are truly overwhelmed by the incredible generosity we’ve received and would like to thank everyone who has shown their support.

"We can’t wait for the upcoming event and are even more excited to continue making a positive impact in our community.”

To help support please donate here: www.justgiving.com/page/pemfitburnley-1729504311936?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL