Party in the Park a fitting finale for SPAR Lancashire School Games

Hundreds of children from schools in Pennine Lancashire enjoyed the SPAR Lancashire School Games Finale with a Party in the Park.

Held across Burnley’s Thompson Park and Queens Park, children from schools in Burnley, Pendle, Ribble Valley, Blackburn with Darwen, Hyndburn, and Rossendale enjoyed an action-packed day of games and activities.

The wide-ranging programme included football skills, crown green bowling, scootering, tennis skills, and a traditional sports day.

Other activities included kayaking, yoga, circus skills, groove ‘n’ glow dancing, orienteering and community gardening.

Hundreds of children took part in a colour run at the end of the event

After a full agenda, the day concluded with a colour dash around the grounds of Queens Park.

Amira Akbar, age 8, from Longshaw Junior School in Blackburn, said: “I have had lots of fun competing with my friends and I have had chance to take part in new sports.

“I have done welly throwing, vortex, and tug of war. The colour run has been the best part of the day.”

Anastasia Zaporojenco, age 9, from Cherry Fold Community Primary School in Burnley, said: “I have enjoyed my day doing a lot of different activities that I have never done before.

“I discovered bugs, I have done the glow sticks, improved my football skills, thrown an NFL ball, and I have tested my reaction skills.”

Eddie Griss, age 9, from Lord Street Primary School in Colne, said: “I liked doing the crown green bowls as this was something new for me.

“Orienteering was my favourite activity as I like maths, geography and map reading. I have made memories with my friends, and it has been nice to be out in the sun with them.”

SPAR, through its association with James Hall & Co. Ltd, renewed its sponsorship of the Lancashire School Games for an 18th consecutive year at the beginning of the 2023-24 academic year, continuing a successful partnership with Active Lancashire.

Children were able to learn water sports at the event

This academic year also saw the SPAR Lancashire School Games reformatted with an increased focus on running events and competitions in three distinct clusters in Lancashire – Coastal, Central, and Pennine – ensuring schoolchildren enjoy a programme of activity better aligned to local needs.

Over the course of 18 years, SPAR has invested more than £250,000 into the Lancashire School Games, and in 2023-24 the Games engaged 26,000 children in sport and activities across Lancashire.

Niels Dekkers, Retail Development Director at James Hall & Co. Ltd, said: “It is fantastic seeing schoolchildren enjoy physical activity at Party in the Park, as well as building important life skills such as communication, teamwork, and problem solving.

“I would like to congratulate Active Lancashire and the School Games Organiser Network on delivering another successful year of impactful games, competitions and activities. It has been another Games that we have been proud to sponsor with the SPAR brand as we have done since 2006.”

Pupils were giving a skating masterclass thanks to Wheels Extreme

Andy Clark, Schools Partnership Officer at Active Lancashire, said: “It really does bring home what the SPAR Lancashire School Games are all about when you so many young people at the summer finale enjoying physical activity while learning at the same time.

“Our cluster model of delivery this year has enabled us to reach even more children this year, especially those who do not regularly take part in physical activity. Our thanks go to SPAR and James Hall & Co. Ltd for their continued sponsorship and the efforts of our amazing School Games Organiser Network, without whom none of this would be achievable.”