Painting the town claret and blue – Burnley College and Burnley FC team up for fourth takeover
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
In previous years, it’s seen Burnley overcome the opposition, too, last year beating Brentford 2-1, and seeing off Wolves and Huddersfield in previous years.
This year they’re facing Millwall on 3 May, with the prospect of potential promotion making it a real day of celebration.
Alongside giveaways on Harry Potts Way, you can join us in the Fan Zone for some unmissable entertainment, including music, sing-alongs and dance from our exceptional Performing Arts Students.
Plus, Burnley College will be opening up our car park so you can park for free and take the 15-minute walk to Turf Moor.
Event Highlights:
- Match: Burnley v Millwall, with a 12:30 pm kick-off.
- Fan Zone (from 10.30 am, pre-game):
- Live music
- Learn new Burnley FC songs
- Incredible dance performances
- Free giveaways, including merchandise, stickers and badges.
- Half-Time Excitement:
- Thrilling kids’ penalty shoot-out on the pitch.
Ashley Alderson, Head of Sport and Fitness at Burnley College and one of the organisers of this popular annual event, says it is a day we all look forward to:
"The College Clarets Takeover is a true celebration of community spirit – a day where families, friends and fans come together to enjoy football, fun and free activities at the heart of Burnley.
“This collaboration with Burnley FC highlights what we stand for at Burnley College – creating opportunities, strengthening local relationships, and bringing joy to the people of Burnley.
“We can’t wait to see you at Turf Moor!”
Don’t miss this chance to cheer on the Clarets and soak up the fantastic atmosphere with activities for all ages. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or visiting Turf Moor for the first time, we’re ready to make it a day to remember.
Mark your calendar for Saturday, 3 May 2025, and bring your family and friends to enjoy this spectacular event.