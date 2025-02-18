Paddle for a Purpose - Businesses & Locals Invited to Join Age UK Lancashire’s 10th Canoe Challenge

Lancashire businesses and adventure-seekers are being urged to grab a paddle and take part in Age UK Lancashire’s 10th Annual Canoe Challenge – a thrilling 25-mile endurance event along the Lancaster Canal, all in support of older people across the county.

This year, the challenge features two events:

Public Challenge – Saturday 10th May 2025

Corporate Challenge – Friday 31st May 2025

Paddle for a Purpose

Last year’s event raised an incredible £11,000, helping fund essential services that combat loneliness, provide vital support, and ensure older people can continue living independently.

Victoria Lamb, Fundraising Manager at Age UK Lancashire, said: "We’re so excited to bring back the Canoe Challenge for its 10th year! It’s a fantastic opportunity for businesses to strengthen teamwork while making a real difference to older people in Lancashire. Just £300 per team can change someone’s life."

With limited team spaces, businesses are encouraged to register early to secure their place. No experience is necessary – all equipment and training are provided.

For more information or to volunteer, contact Vicki Lamb at [email protected]