Over £1.34 million Awarded to Environmental and Community Projects Across Lancashire in 2024

The Lancashire Environmental Fund (LEF), supported by SUEZ recycling and recovery UK, awarded over £1.34 million to 52 projects across Lancashire—from Burnley to Blackpool—to support local communities, improve the environment, and boost biodiversity.

Since 1998, LEF has distributed over £34 million in Landfill Communities Fund grants, funded by SUEZ through the Landfill Tax Credits scheme. The fund offers up to £30,000 to not-for-profit organisations for projects that benefit both people and the environment. Past projects have included improvements to community facilities, habitat restoration, and enhancements to parks and green spaces.

In 2024, 52 projects received grants, including:

£40,000 to improve Hawthorne Park Play Area in Thornton Cleveleys.

£39,000 for peatland restoration at Winmarleigh and Cockerham Moss near Garstang.

£16,780 for solar panels at Whitewell Bottom Community Centre in Rossendale.

£37,511 for the Garden Zone Community Café in Nelson.

The Chai Centre in Daneshouse, Burnley, received £21,682 to introduce outdoor growing and kitchen facilities to support its work in promoting healthy living and community engagement.

Andrew Hughes, Landfill and Alternative Energy Director at SUEZ, said: “We’re delighted to support a diverse range of projects that benefit communities, wildlife, and the environment across Lancashire through the funding we provide as a responsible landfill operator. As a business, we are committed to embedding social value and sustainability across our operations—encouraging staff to take a fully paid volunteer day and enhancing biodiversity on our sites through our site sustainability champion network. Congratulations to all the successful applicants—and we look forward to seeing these projects come to life.”

Rhyddings Park in Oswaldthistle near Accrington was awarded £30,000 for a new play area.

Ann Warrington, Chairperson at Friends of Rhyddings Park, said: “The contribution from SUEZ was fundamental to the complete refurbishment of the play area in Rhyddings Park, the only park serving our town of nearly 11,000 people. As a friends group, we were able to coordinate community consultation to ensure the final design truly meets the needs of local families. This funding is a long-term investment in the health and happiness of our children, providing a safe, vibrant, and inclusive space for them to play, socialise, and thrive. The new facility includes an inclusive roundabout, with a new swing seat to be installed shortly, ensuring that children of all abilities can play together. We expect the play area to host around 40,000 visits in its first year alone, benefiting generations to come and creating a lasting legacy for our community”.

Rebecca Witcombe from Lancashire Wildlife Trust, said : “Grow and Eat at the Chai Centre has enabled us to get a polytunnel and more outdoor growing spaces to run a programme of weekly volunteering sessions with the local community. We have taught people how to grow fruit and vegetables and what nature to find in the garden. We have also been able to build and equip an outdoor kitchen to deliver community cooking (and eating) activities. We've had an Apple Day event, Bangladeshi Curry over the fire, and several pizza parties all using produce from the garden. New skills have been learned and new friendships made.”

At a time when funds are tight for a majority of organisations, SUEZ are proud to be able to continue to offer support through the Lancashire Environmental Fund. For further information on the fund and eligibility, visit https://www.lancsenvfund.org.uk/.