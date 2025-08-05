Outdoor fun for young patients at Royal Blackburn to celebrate Playday

New play day equipment at ELHT

Thanks to the wish of a former employee children and young people in Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital have been celebrating Playday today with some new outdoor equipment.

The national campaign celebrates the importance of play in a child’s life and falls every first Wednesday in August.

This year’s theme is all about spaces for play and aims to highlight the vital importance of accessible, inclusive spaces where children and young people have opportunities to play freely; something essential for their happiness and development - even when they are in hospital.

East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust’s Play Specialist, Gemma Benn, said: “Play for children in hospital is absolutely vital – especially outside. It can be a sad time for children and young people being in hospital, so we make sure their natural instinct to play is encouraged.

ELHT&Me's Denise Barrett-Wilson and Play Specialist Gemma Benn with a patient and her family

“By having the freedom and opportunity to get some fresh air away from their bed space and run around outside, explore and be imaginative is massively important not just for their health development but overall wellbeing.”

The outdoor play area at Blackburn is already equipped with a range of activities to help stimulate play including a climbing frame, bikes and sandpits – all made possible thanks to the generous donations received through the hospital charity ELHT&Me’s Power of Play Appeal.

And thanks to a £500 donation in memory of Ann Curtis, a nurse for over 40 years on the Paediatric Ward at Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital, new equipment was unveiled today for Playday.

Gemma explains: “Today is all about fun! We have set up the outside area with lots of activities for the patients to enjoy. There is an obstacle course, crafts and painting, but the really exciting part for the patients is the unveiling of the new footballs with their net, a basketball net, a wooden table with sandpit and skittles all bought in memory of Ann who thought it was really important that play was involved in a patient’s life while in hospital. We are extremely grateful to her, her husband Brian and their family.”

The Play Team at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust is on hand to make sure every child and young person, and their parent or carer, have the best experience they can while undergoing treatment or a stay in hospital to help reduce any fear and anxiety a patient coming into hospital may feel. And thanks to ELHT&Me patients are provided with a variety of age-appropriate activities to make their experience fun and positive. This much-needed equipment for children and young people is available at Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital, Burnley General Teaching Hospital, Outpatients Departments and Assessment Unit.

Play is not funded by the NHS. Every toy, game, distraction tool and comforting activity that helps a child through their hospital journey is only possible because of the kindness of our community and the support of local businesses.

Head of Charity, Denise Barrett-Wilson, said: ““Our Power of Play Appeal is massively important in the way we promote what we do and how our Play Team work within the hospital. We appreciate any help, big or small, and all donations help towards making a child's or young patient’s stay or visit to hospital as smooth, welcoming and enjoyable as possible.”

Without public support, there would be no play resources at all. That’s why a donation - no matter the size - makes a real and immediate difference. To learn more about how you can support ELHT&Me and the Power of Play Appeal visit www.elhtandme.co.uk.