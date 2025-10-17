Oswaldtwistle Mills needs you to join the magic - become a Christmas elf this festive season!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year at Oswaldtwistle Mills, and the magic of Christmas is about to come to life! The iconic Lancashire shopping destination has transformed into a winter wonderland - and they’re on the lookout for cheerful, energetic, and festive individuals to join the fun as Christmas Elves in this year’s Santa’s Grotto.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Grotto is a favourite fixture of the Christmas season, and was recently announced as a finalist for a Lancashire Tourism Award for Best Experience. Completely different from other grottos, the 45 minute interactive group experience includes Jinxy the Head Elf leading a craft and activity session, a singalong with Santa, and a trip to see the big man with a luxury cuddle plush to take home.

Christmas is always magical at Oswaldtwistle Mills, and this year they have transformed four sparkling Christmas areas themed as Santa’s Village, Traditional, Cosy Time, and Snow Moon. Families can discover perfect photo opportunities - from the Oswaldtwistle Mills Express Ski Cable Cars and Snow Moon’s magical Igloo display, to the stunning Christmas Village viewing dome, offering a glimpse straight into the heart of the holiday scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors can also enjoy brilliant lighting, decorations, wreaths, garlands, and one of the best selections of Christmas trees in the area - from traditional styles to twinkling pre-lits. The recently expanded Gourmet Deli is packed with local produce, wines, and hampers ideal for gifting, while the fashion collections offer perfect looks for party nights or cosy days. And for that perfect Christmas outing, shoppers can relax in one of three beautiful tea rooms - Angelica’s, The Pavillion, and Café Nova, each serving delicious menus and festive specials.

OSWALDTWISTLE MILLS NEEDS YOU TO JOIN THE MAGIC - BECOME A CHRISTMAS ELF THIS FESTIVE SEASON!

“Christmas at Oswaldtwistle Mills is a truly special experience for all ages, and our team have really outdone themselves with the displays this year, they’re incredible,” said Nick Pitman, Managing Director at Oswaldtwistle Mills. “We work hard all year round to make our Christmas experience perfect for children. We’re looking for Elves for this year’s Grotto, and we need people with a big personality who love interacting with people of all ages, and can match our excitement! We can’t wait to welcome our new festive team!”

To apply: Send your CV and a short video telling us why you’d make a great Elf to [email protected].

Come and have a magical day out at Oswaldtwistle Mills - where Christmas comes to life! For more about Oswaldtwistle Mills and everything it has to offer, visit: www.o-mills.co.uk For Santa’s Grotto tickets, search Oswaldtwistle Mills on Eventbrite. Tickets are £20 per child with two adults free.