Oliver Ryan MP hears how charity support is helping people move on from homelessness

Homelessness charity Emmaus Burnley recently welcomed Oliver Ryan MP to its community home, providing the local representative with a first-hand look at the charity’s work supporting people who have experienced homelessness.

The visit brought the MP together with residents, known as companions, who shared their personal journeys and experiences with homelessness, recovery, and rebuilding their lives in a supportive environment.

Emmaus Burnley provides a long-term solution for up to 24 individuals affected by homelessness. Residents, who often face multiple barriers to independent living, benefit from stable accommodation, support services, and opportunities for personal and professional development.

Through the work and training opportunities, which include experience in the charity’s social enterprise reusing donated furniture and some new goods, Emmaus Burnley helps people rebuild confidence, gain new skills, and change lives.

Oliver Ryan MP and Emmaus Burnley Chief Executive Officer with a photo of one of the charity's founders, the late MP Peter Pike.

During his visit, MP Oliver Ryan toured the charity’s community home, joined companions for an open discussion about their experiences, and learned about the practical support Emmaus Burnley offers to help people overcome homelessness.

The MP heard from several people, including Karen, who experienced homelessness and addiction before she came to Emmaus. With help from the charity, Karen progressed through several training courses, moving into a role working in support at Emmaus, then full-time Support Worker, Head of Support then Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

Emmaus companions spoke of the impact of finding a community where they are valued and supported, and the importance of having a space where they can live without judgment while working toward their goals.

MP Oliver Ryan said: “It was an honour to visit Emmaus Burnley and witness firsthand the incredible work they do in our community, supporting individuals who have experienced homelessness and addiction across East Lancashire.

Left to right: Emmaus Burnley's Deputy CEO and Head of Support Karen, Emmaus resident Pete, Oliver Ryan MP, Emmaus resident Soheil and Emmaus CEO Stephen

“During my visit, I had the privilege of hearing the powerful stories of both the companions and the dedicated staff at Emmaus. Their resilience, dedication, and compassion are truly inspiring, and I am proud to see the positive difference they are making in the lives of so many.”

Afterwards, Pete, who is a companion at Emmaus Burnley, said: “Good communication is so important. Mr Ryan really showed the capacity to relate to us.”

Another Emmaus companion, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: “The MP showed real understanding and empathy.”

Stephen Buchanan, Chief Executive Officer of Emmaus Burnley, said: “We are grateful to Oliver Ryan MP for taking the time to visit our homelessness charity and most importantly listen to the stories of the people supported here.

“We have a mutual interest in our history, as the late Labour MP Peter Pike helped set up Emmaus Burnley and was instrumental in helping us support people who have experienced homelessness get help from Emmaus Burnley and build new lives.”

To find out more about how you can support Emmaus Burnley by making a monetary donation, volunteering or donating your household items, visit https://emmaus.org.uk/burnley/support-us/