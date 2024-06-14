Northstone home makes its mark with first time buyers in shortlist announcement

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

First Time Buyer Magazine’s annual Reader Awards have revealed their official shortlist for this year’s awards, with Northstone’s Keld development in Barrowford making the top six in the ‘best first-time buyer family home’ category.

The shortlist announcement is in conjunction with Home Reach, who are delivering a number of shared ownership properties at Keld, offering the very best privately built homes for just a fraction of the usual cost, making them more accessible to a range of buyers.

The ‘best first-time buyer family home category’ looks to recognise the best starter homes for families looking to get on the property ladder at an affordable price, with Northstone’s Ten50 house style standing out from the crowd to meet the criteria and make the shortlist, under the Home Reach shared ownership scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Voting is now open for the public to decide who should be crowned winner, with the eco-leading homebuilder eagerly awaiting the final results which will be revealed during the annual luncheon due to take place on Friday 6th September at London’s Marriot Hotel, Grosvenor Sq.

Ten50 at Keld in Barrowford

Commenting on the shortlist announcement, Anita Jolley, Sales and Marketing Director at Northstone said: “We’re absolutely delighted that the Ten50 at Keld has been recognised for such a prestigious award. It really is the perfect family home and the fact that the panel has recognised that is a real testament to the design of the home and also the accessibility offered via Home Reach’s shared-ownership scheme which makes it a realistic option for those starting out on the property ladder.”

The Ten50 is a 1,050 square ft home that comes with a fully open plan ground floor, equipped with a kitchen/dining area, living room and a ‘lootility’, Northstone’s cleverly designed combined toilet and utility room. Upstairs, it boasts three large double bedrooms, one equipped with a walk-in wardrobe and en-suite shower room, as well as an additional family bathroom.

As standard with all Northstone homes, it features a host of eco-leading features designed to keep energy bills down and the carbon footprint low, including VELFAC windows and an intelligent heating system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Current prices are £139,000 for a 50% shared ownership offering on a 3 bed and £379,950 for a 4-bed home which includes a 5% Deposit Paid offer.

First Time Buyer Reader Awards are now in their 14th year and recognise outstanding housebuilders, housing associations and legal companies across 14 categories.