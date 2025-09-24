New junior pool club coming to Sandygate Sports Bar in Burnley

A professional pool player has launched a touring junior club, which will be coming to Burnley in October.

Kian Monaghan, a WPBSA Level 1 qualified coach, recently launched multiple new Under-18s junior pool clubs across the North-West, which will be coming Sandygate Sports Bar in Burnley on Thursday, October 2nd.

The club runs every Thursday from 6pm to 7-30pm and gives local juniors the chance to play in a safe, fun and welcoming environment. It’s aimed at encouraging the next generation of players, helping them develop confidence, social skills, and a love for the game.

Kian said: “The sessions are just £10 per junior, we have only being going two weeks at other venues and each week we’ve had a fantastic turnout with real enthusiasm from both the kids and their parents.

“It’s something a bit different for kids and a great way to stay off the streets especially in the coming cold winter months.

“As someone local to the North West – Bury – my goal is to build something positive in the community, not just about sport, but about creating opportunities and a safe space for young people. With pool continuing to grow in popularity across the UK, I believe it’s the perfect time to give juniors a pathway into the game.”