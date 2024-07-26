New Bishop of Burnley: Further reactions; plus unseen pictures and video from recent Consecration

Following initial coverage of the Consecration of the new Bishop of Burnley, Rt Rev. Dr Joe Kennedy, last Friday at York Minster, The Church of England in Lancashire has issued a new package of follow-up coverage, including dozens of unseen pictures and fresh video content.

Two new videos can now be viewed on YouTube, a service highlights video here alongside a post-service interview here , featuring Bishop Joe; Rt Rev. Philp North, Bishop of Blackburn and the Archbishop of York, The Most Rev. and Rt Hon. Stephen Cottrell. And a photo album of nearly 300 pictures taken during the day is also now available on the Diocesan flickr account here . Meanwhile, further videos and pictures posted to social media immediately before, during and after the service have been viewed many thousands of times and those live updates on social media are still available to view here …

Key social posts from the day have also been gathered on a special page here on the Diocesan website. Rt Rev. Dr Joe Kennedy was consecrated in an ancient ceremony at York Minster conducted by the Archbishop. He joins the existing episcopal team in the Diocese; working alongside Bishop Philip and Rt Rev. Dr Jill Duff, Bishop of Lancaster. His new responsibilities will extend far beyond the town of Burnley; where he will be based and will live with his family. Bishop Joe will work across the County and has a particular remit to lead the ‘Being Witnesses’ strand of our Diocesan Vision 2026 work. Speaking in the new video after the service Archbishop Stephen says: “The Consecration of a new Bishop is a wonderful and rare occasion. I’m delighted that Joe has been called to be the next Bishop of Burnley, following in the footsteps Bishop Philip (who became Bishop of Blackburn last year). This has been a great celebration for all of us who live and serve here in the north of England.” Bishop Philip adds: “I'm absolutely thrilled to welcome Bishop Joe into the diocese and really look forward to working with him. The Consecration Service featured several powerful symbols of becoming a Bishop. Joe has been given a cross, which he's going to proclaim; the scriptures he will preach from. “He's had hands laid on him in succession to the apostles and has also been given his Crozier in recognition of his role as shepherd of his flock; declaring Jesus to the people of Lancashire.” And Bishop Joe added: “It’s a joy and a delight to have been ordained Bishop by Archbishop Stephen today. I was astonished as I looked out to see so many people in the Minster who had come to support and pray for me. I'm just overjoyed to be called to this new ministry.”