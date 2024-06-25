Nelson home care agency is one of the Top 20 home care providers in the North West for third year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Life-Line Care 4 U has won an award for being one of the Top 20 home care providers in the North West for the third consecutive year.

There are 1,259 home care providers in the North West and 12,578 home care providers in the UK.

The top 20 home care providers in the North West received the award from the leading reviews site for home care, www.homecare.co.uk, which hosts the Top 20 awards to help people find care that is right for their needs, budget and location.

Nearly a million disabled and older people receive care at home so they can continue to live independently in their own homes. This includes help with getting dressed, washed, preparing meals and drinks and administering medication.

Life-Line Care 4 U

With an ageing population, the number of people receiving home care is set to increase.

The award is based on the home care provider’s reviews from the people they care for, plus their friends and relatives.

To look for a home care agency in Nelson go to: https://www.homecare.co.uk/homecare/listings.cfm/searchtown/Nelson

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said:

“Good quality home care is so important as it means people can get the help and support they need so they can continue to live independently in their own homes.

“Home care workers play a vital role in keeping people who are less mobile, due to age, illness or disability, both mentally and physically well.

“Our reviews help people to search for the right care provider, where compassion, trust and empathy are at the heart of their care.

“Life-Line Care 4 U has shown it provides care of the highest quality and we would like to congratulate it on being one of the top home care providers in the North West.”

Sajid Ali, social care manager at Life-Line Care 4 U, said:“At Life-Line Care 4 U, we enjoy providing care that goes above and beyond the norms of care. We see each service user as our family member, and provide a very friendly and effective service. We like to find solutions to needs of a person, to promote independence, this makes the service user feel in control of their needs.

“Our care support workers are fully trained and supported to fulfil their role in a safe and effective manner, they are encouraged to think creatively in their role as care givers. We have staff of the month to celebrate good work that is full of passion and dedication.”

To see Life-Line Care 4 U’s reviews, go to https://www.homecare.co.uk/homecare/agency.cfm/id/65432207606#awards-ratings

To see the home care agencies with the highest review score in the North West go to https://www.homecare.co.uk/homecare/listings.cfm/searchregion/North-West-England#locations-top