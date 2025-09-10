Nelson Food Festival crowns Shop Trail winners after highly successful event

The Nelson Food & Drink Festival has announced the winners of its popular Shop Trail competition, following an incredible day that brought thousands of visitors into Nelson Town Centre.

The trail challenged children to explore local shops and collect stamps, generating more than 360 visits to businesses in a single day.

Taking first place was Zoha Karim, who scooped a Your Girl Can Bake voucher. Second place went to Kynley James Gibson, who won a Brunch Corner voucher, while third place was taken home by Mohammed Zidan Kasim, winner of a Mansha Sweet Centre voucher, and in fourth place Millie Grace Lowe, who received a Pearl Retreat voucher.

The Shop Trail was just one highlight of a festival that filled the town with the sights, sounds and flavours of food, fun and live entertainment. Many stallholders sold out on the day, while crowds were wowed by TikTok star and bestselling author Zaynah Din, who kept the energy high as the main stage host.

Cllr Sughra Bibi, Chair of the Events, Promotional and Marketing Committee at Nelson Town Council, said: “The Shop Trail was a fantastic way to get families exploring Nelson and supporting our wonderful local businesses. It really showed what our town has to offer, and I want to say a big well done to all the children who took part and congratulations to our winners.

“Thank you to the shops, stallholders, performers and, of course, the visitors, who made the festival such a brilliant day for Nelson.”

Naem Rafiq, Owner of Pink Island Café, who attended the event with the Pink Island Express food truck, said: “I must congratulate you on an amazing event, everything was spot on and the vibes were brilliant, I really, really enjoyed yesterday so thank you for having me! Can’t wait for the next one.”

With this year’s success still fresh, plans are already underway for the 2026 Nelson Food Festival, with further details to be revealed in the coming weeks.

The 2025 Nelson Food & Drink Festival was proudly sponsored by Nelson Town Council, Sugden Ltd and Financial Affairs.

For more coverage from the festival, visit www.nelsonfoodfestival.co.uk and the Nelson Food & Drink Festival social media channels.