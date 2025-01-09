Nelson based decorator makes a difference with Christmas competition
Partnering with other local businesses, Darren offered a complete room makeover to one lucky winner, raising £855 for Positive Action in the Community (PAC).
The prize included: £100 towards materials from Harretys Decorating Service
£100 towards materials from Walk and Talk, a mental health support group
Free labour (worth around £1200!) from Harretys Decorating Service
A brand-new carpet from Right Carpets, or a free carpet clean from Homeclean of Pendle
Darren presented the prize to one lucky winner just before Christmas, a special gift that will transform a room in their house.
Darren was inspired to support PAC after several friends tragically took their own lives in 2024. "I wanted to support a charity that I know will be making people's lives better right here in Nelson," he said. "Life is hard, and when someone is homeless or being abused, having someone there to help will save their life."
Claire Bennett, Chief Executive of PAC, expressed her gratitude for Darren's initiative. "Individuals like Darren who just want to make a difference are so important to PAC," she said. "Without this help from passionate people, we wouldn't be able to respond to the growing needs in East Lancashire as effectively."
Leroy Philbrook, Partnership and Community Engagement Manager at PAC, highlighted the impact of the funds raised. "This fundraising will contribute to PAC's ongoing support, such as our 6-week solution-focused counselling service for young people, adults, and children," he explained. "Fundraising like this enables PAC to transform people's lives."
Positive Action in the Community (PAC) is a registered charity that supports people in East Lancashire affected by youth homelessness, domestic abuse, and poor mental health. As a local service, PAC has a significant impact in Nelson. The charity's Pendle SafeSpace project provides supported accommodation to young people aged 16 and over who would otherwise be homeless. The BeFree project offers a wide range of community-based support to adults and children dealing with domestic abuse across Pendle and Rossendale. In the last 12 months, PAC has received over 3,000 new referrals across all its services in East Lancashire.
Inspired by Darren's efforts? Whether you're planning a bake sale or a 10k run, Leroy Philbrook from PAC is here to help make your charity fundraising a success. Contact him at [email protected] or on 07542 681351.