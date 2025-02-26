Nelson and Colne College Group welcomes Skills Minister for National Apprenticeship Week

Nelson and Colne College Group, Lancashire’s only Ofsted-rated ‘Outstanding’ Further Education College, welcomed Minister for Skills, Jacqui Smith, as part of National Apprenticeship Week celebrations

Minister Smith was met by Principal Lisa O’Loughlin, along with Morag Davis, Group Executive Director of Strategy and Transformation, and Phil Wilkinson, Chair of the Board, before touring the Nelson and Colne College site on ‘T Level Thursday’.

During her visit, Minister Smith congratulated the College Group on its Outstanding Ofsted rating – which they have retained for 20 years.

Accompanied by Danny Brett, Vice Chair of the T Level Ambassador Network, and Jonathan Hinder, MP for Pendle and Clitheroe, she met with T Level Ambassadors, Trailblazers, current students, employers, and staff.

student at NCCG

A highlight of the visit was the launch of the Industry Innovation Hub, which strengthens partnerships with employers to ensure their skills needs are met. Minister Smith also toured the college’s new engineering facilities, observed a demonstration of its robotic arm, experienced the 360-degree immersive learning environment, and watched practical demonstrations by health and social care students.

Students shared their experiences of T Levels, emphasising the benefits of hands-on workplace experience and the ability to apply their academic knowledge in real-world settings, and spoke to digital employers about the benefits of taking T level students on placement.

Skills Minister, Jacqui Smith, said: “Technical skills will power this mission-driven government and our Plan for Change.

“I enjoyed meeting the staff and pupils at Nelson and Colne College, and I am grateful to them for taking the time to speak to me about how T Levels meet the needs of employers and learners. I was impressed at what I saw at this outstanding college.

Minister Jacqui Smith with Principal Lisa O'Loughlin

“I will continue to champion these exciting new qualifications as we seek to break down the barriers to opportunity.”

During the tour of the health and social care facilities, Minister Smith heard how staff had returned to industry themselves to ensure students were fully prepared for modern workplaces.

Nadia Kauser, Health Lecturer at Nelson College, explained: "By going on placements ourselves, we gain valuable insight into the process and the experiences our students can expect. I recently visited Pendleside Hospice, and it was such a positive and inspiring environment."

Lisa O’Loughlin highlighted the college’s efforts in enhancing employability skills: "Employers often tell us that students aren’t always work-ready. That’s why we integrate employability skills - such as communication and problem-solving - into the curriculum. These skills are then reinforced through the industry placement where we experience a truly transformative impact for our students their industry placements."

"For some industries, a one-day-a-week placement isn’t practical. We offer as much flexibility as possible, working closely with businesses to meet their needs while ensuring students gain meaningful, high-quality experience. We aim for the gold standard in student placements."

Speaking about the benefits of T Levels, Leo Kenyon, who has an apprenticeship with Weir Minerals, said: “You get more hands-on experience through a placement. Some courses just focus on theory, but through my T Level I have both hands-on experience and theory.”

During the visit, guests also observed students using VR headsets for simulated interviews . This technology provides instant feedback on eye contact, speaking, and listening skills, helping students build confidence and reduce anxiety ahead of real-life job interviews.

Reflecting on the visit, Morag added: "We were delighted to welcome Minister Smith to our college and showcase our outstanding facilities, staff, and students. We are proud of our commitment to equipping students with the very best skills for the future. Being selected as the college to visit on T Level Thursday was a real honour."