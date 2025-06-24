Nelson and Colne College Group announces multimillion-pound investment into state-of-the-art digital and health care facilities

Nelson and Colne College Group (NCCG) has announced a transformative £2 million investment into two brand new, state-of-the-art Industry Innovation Hubs (IIH). Focused on sectors with identified skills shortages, the investment will enhance the student experience and ensure students are equipped with the industry-standard skills and learning environments to prepare them for the world of work.

The investment will see the launch of an advanced Digital IIH, equipped with specialist IT rooms tailored for immersive and hands-on teaching, as well as a new Health Care IIH.

The Digital Hub boasts a cutting-edge Digital and Cyber Security Lab, that will mimic high security cyber security facilities and enable learners to take part in responding to real time cyber attacks.

The lab will also incorporate a large cyber wall with multi-screen technology, viewable from all workstations, and a stand-alone server entirely detached from the college’s main network ensuring secure, real-world simulations. Exposed ceilings and dramatic LED lighting will help create an industrial-style atmosphere, with the ability to operate the space as a blackout room for specialist sessions.

CGI of digital hub

Alongside this, a high-spec IT and Gaming Lab will showcase elite gaming hardware and interactive learning tools, and a newly developed Mac Lab will offer a more conventional but equally modern workspace, designed to emulate an office environment. It will include both perimeter and island workstations to support creative digital work in a layout that mirrors real-world professional studios.

In addition to the digital upgrades, NCCG is also investing heavily in its health and social care facilities. A new hospital ward training room will provide a highly realistic clinical environment, including four fully equipped hospital beds and supporting medical equipment. A central teaching area will allow for small group demonstrations and simulations, giving students the opportunity to develop their practical skills in a space that closely replicates a real hospital ward.

Further developments include three new seminar-style training rooms, each designed to be flexible, dynamic teaching spaces. With seating for up to 30 students, fold-down tablet workspaces, and additional movable tables for group work, these rooms will provide the perfect setting for engaging, hands-on learning in health and social care disciplines.

Principal of Nelson and Colne College Group, Lisa O’Loughlin, said:" We’re incredibly excited about the equipment and environment this substantial investment has allowed us to provide for our students. This will further establish our reputation as a centre of excellence in digital and cyber, which has already been strengthened by the College being awarded Gold Cyber First status last year.

CGI of health care hub

“Prospective students can look forward to learning in future-facing facilities which allows them experience to the kind of environments they’ll be working in once they leave college ensuring they’re not only qualified but workplace-ready.”