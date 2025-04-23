‘Nature’s Lawnmowers’ to the Rescue: Fund the Herd Grazing Their Way to a Wilder Lancashire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Wildlife Trust for Lancashire, Manchester and North Merseyside is launching a vital new fundraising appeal to expand its conservation grazing programme - by purchasing more ‘conservation cows’.

These gentle grazers play a crucial role in managing and restoring threatened habitats across the region, from wetlands and grasslands to heathlands.

Many of the region’s most precious habitats are under threat due to lack of natural disturbance, historically undertaken by large herbivores and wild rabbits.

Without proper management, these areas can become overgrown and lose the complex, varied landscapes needed to support species such as lapwings, snipe, otters, orchids, butterflies, and countless invertebrates.

Conservation calf

By mimicking the natural behaviour of wild herbivores, conservation cows help maintain a dynamic and diverse landscape. Their grazing encourages wildflowers, improves soil health, reduces dominance by aggressive plants, and supports a rich tapestry of life.

As part of the Trust’s ongoing commitment to landscape-scale conservation, the initiative seeks to raise funds to increase the size of its grazing herd, which currently limits the number of nature reserves that can be actively managed each year.

With more cows and the necessary infrastructure, the Trust can bring conservation grazing to more sites, giving wildlife the best chance to thrive.

“Conservation grazing is essential for maintaining healthy ecosystems,” said Mike, Grazing Manager at Lancashire Wildlife Trust.

Cows at Brockholes, Preston

“This is especially important as The State of Nature Report 2023 confirmed that one in six UK wildlife species are at risk of extinction and there has been an 18% decline in pollinators.

“Our natural approach supports a wide range of species and restores balance to our local habitats across the region.”

Grazing with cattle is a tried-and-tested method of land management that requires no heavy machinery or chemicals and is considered one of the most sustainable and wildlife-friendly approaches to habitat restoration.

Between 12pm on 22nd April and 12pm on 29th April, the Trust is hoping to raise £5,000 which will be matched and doubled by The Big Give, meaning up to £10,000 will be raised for this project.

The 'conservation gang'

Mike added: “Every donation will directly support this hands-on approach to nature recovery and will help to create living, breathing landscapes where rare wildlife can flourish again.”

To find out more or to donate, visit https://donate.biggive.org/campaign/a05WS000002AtwXYAS?utm_campaign=1143311_The%20Big%20Give%20-%20Conservation%20Grazing%201&utm_medium=email&utm_source=Lancashire%20Wildlife%20Trust%20&dm_t=0,0,0,0,0