Napthens partner Oli McCann sings Michael Buble to raise funds for Burnley FC charity

Burnley FC in the Community Schools Mental Wellbeing Project has benefited to the tune of £1,000 after a charity sing off.

The money was raised by East Lancashire solicitor Oli McCann, employment and HR partner, board member and head of north west law firm Napthens’ East Lancashire office, who took part in The Great Chamber Sing Off, organised by the East Lancashire Chamber of Commerce.

Oli sang ‘Feeling Good’ by Michael Buble in front of a crowd pushing 400 people he hit all the right notes to ensure he achieved his fundraising target of £1,500, of which £1,000 will support the Mental Wellbeing Project which is delivered to secondary schools across Burnley and Pendle.

The project employs a team of mental wellbeing workers who are placed in schools across the local area to provide an early intervention to support students who are struggling with mental health issues and also help raise awareness of mental health within schools.

Since launching in 2018, it has provided support sessions for more than 5,000 students struggling with their mental health.

The project has also received national recognition, winning the 2023 Sport and Recreation Alliance’s Mental Health and Wellbeing Award, and being shortlisted in 2020 for the Northwest Football Awards and the Children and Young People Now National Mental Health and Wellbeing awards.

Ben Bottomley, head of fundraising and partnerships at Burnley FC, said:“We are incredibly proud of our award-winning Schools Mental Wellbeing Project. Each year, we support hundreds of young people in secondary schools across the local area by providing early intervention for their mental wellbeing.

“Reaching our 5,000th student last season was a truly special milestone but this level of impact wouldn’t be possible without the generous support of our programme partners, STORTEC Engineering, the Premier League, and the PFA, as well as the incredible fundraising efforts of individuals like Oli.

“Oli clearly impressed many with his singing, and we are deeply grateful for his amazing contribution to this vital project.”

The additional £500 will be used by Oli’s firm Napthens’ charity, the Napthens Foundation, which provides approximately £30,000 a year to charitable causes across the north west every year.

Oli said: “Thank you to everyone who has donated and supported me during the month of practicing, it really helped me deliver my best performance on the night.

“It was an experience I’ll never forget and it’s great to know the money raised will support charities, children and adults throughout our communities.”

