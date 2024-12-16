MP urges Pendle and Clitheroe schools to sign up for landmark free breakfast club rollout

Families in Pendle and Clitheroe will soon be able to access free quality childcare to begin the school day as Labour pushes ahead with the rollout of free breakfast clubs across the country.

Jonathan Hinder MP has urged local schools to apply as one of 750 early adopters in the Labour government’s free breakfast clubs roll out, which are set to launch from April 2025.

Breakfast clubs in every primary school will make a huge difference to children, families and schools in Pendle and Clitheroe, removing barriers to opportunity by making sure no child starts school hungry, helping them to learn and helping families with the cost of childcare around the school day.

This action to kick-start the programme follows Labour’s Budget to fix the foundations to deliver change, which tripled investment for breakfast clubs to over £33 million in 2025-26.

Jonathan Hinder with some of the Colne Primary headteachers

Jonathan Hinder, MP for Pendle and Clitheroe, said “Speaking to parents in the constituency, I know how valuable getting help with childcare around the school day can be. These clubs could save local families £400 a year.”

“Early adopters will have the unique opportunity to shape the future of the national breakfast club policy, contributing directly to its implementation – I hope schools in Pendle and Clitheroe can be part of that.”