Meet the Manufacturers: Burnley College opens its doors for engineering expo

Burnley College is set to host an unmissable event for enthusiasts of engineering, technology and manufacturing.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, March 22, the College’s Princess Way Campus will open its doors for the Meet the Manufacturer event.

This free event, which takes place between 9-30am and 1pm, will showcase innovation, foster connections and inspire futures in the manufacturing sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley College prides itself on its connections with industry, from global aerospace giants to leading manufacturers, home-grown SMEs and one-person enterprises.

Caption – Mazak 5 Axis CNC Machines, robot arms, a tool management system and more – Burnley College’s futuristic manufacturing zone.

This public-facing showcase offers attendees the opportunity to explore cutting-edge manufacturing equipment, enjoy live demonstrations and meet industry-leaders who will be presenting their latest technology.

Visitors can also connect with Burnley College’s expert Tutors to discover both learning and teaching opportunities.

It will also be a networking opportunity for business to discover more about how they can use Burnley College’s cutting-edge facilities for manufacturing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley College is proud to partner with a broad range of distinguished manufacturers, each bringing their expertise to the event.

Burnley College’s cutting-edge Automation Suite supplied by industry leaders Festo.

Measurement Solutions Limited – Renowned for delivering precision metrology systems, Measurement Solutions provides innovative 3D measurement and inspection solutions that drive accuracy in manufacturing

FARO – A global leader in 3D measurement and imaging, FARO specialises in developing advanced measurement solutions used across diverse industrial and building applications

Guhring Limited – With a reputation for excellence in cutting tools, Guhring Limited offers high-quality, precision solutions to some of the most demanding machining challenges

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trident Foams Limited – Experts in foam product manufacturing, Trident Foams delivers lightweight, durable, and custom solutions for various industries, including engineering and aerospace

Additive-X – Pioneering advancements in additive manufacturing, Additive-X supports businesses in adopting 3D printing technology for efficient and sustainable production

LC Automation – Providing cutting-edge solutions in industrial automation and digitalisation, LC Automation supplies the latest technology to enhance manufacturing efficiency and innovation

Mazak – Industry leaders in machine tools and automation systems, Mazak drives the future of manufacturing technology with its commitment to precision, speed and versatility.

It’s an open invitation to all and there is no need to book in advance, just turn up on the day. Don’t miss your chance to experience the future of manufacturing up close.